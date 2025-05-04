IPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: How can KKR qualify for playoffs after their 1-run win over RR?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched a thrilling one-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in Match 53 of IPL 2025 on Sunday (May 4) at the iconic Eden Gardens.

With the close victory, KKR jumped to sixth in the points table. They have 11 points in as many games, with one wash-out fixture against Punjab Kings.

The Knight Riders have a strong chance to finish in the top four. If they win their three remaining games, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will amass 17 points, which would be sufficient to qualify for the playoffs.

If they win two of the three games, KKR might find it a bit difficult to sneak into the top four. Meanwhile, a solitary win or loss in all three games would put them out of contention.

The next three opponents for the Knight Riders are the Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

What transpired in KKR vs RR IPL 2025 game?

After being put to bat first, KKR lost Sunil Narine (11) in the second over. However, a 56-run stand between Rahmanullah Gurba (35) and Ajinkya Rahane (30) kept them in good stead.

Thereafter, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44) accelerated the innings' tempo. Interestingly, the home side got a fantastic finish from Andre Russell (57*) and Rinku Singh (19*), as they finished with a competitive 206-run total.

In response, RR lost two wickets inside the first two overs. Nevertheless, Yashasvi Jaiswal (34) and Riyan Parag ensured that the team scored 59 in the powerplay.

Although RR looked down and out, Parag found his groove and hit six consecutive sixes in a span of two overs. However, the Royals lost their way after Shimron Hetmyer (29) was dismissed.

Parag went on to finish with his best-ever IPL knock of 95 off 45, with six fours and eight sixes. Although, Shubham Dubey (25*) gave Parag good support, the Knight Riders sneaked home by one run. Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy bagged two wickets apiece for the home side.

About the author Tejas Rathi Tejas is a Sports journalist and editor who has a special focus on Cricket and MMA at Sportskeeda. A former district-level cricketer, he has a work experience of more than 4 years and engages in ethical and accurate reporting by relying on trusted outlets and staying away from speculative publications for the benefit of his audience.



A Master's degree holder in Engineering, Tejas began his journey as a sports fan after watching a live match on television in his childhood. His favorite Sports athlete is Yuvraj Singh due to the superstar allrounder's match-winning performances, and his contributions in 2011 World Cup left a lasting impact on him.



Tejas, who has plied his trade at reputed organizations like CricTracker, One Cricket, and Sports Tiger in the past, feels his Cricket articles being viral in India and Bangladesh are a highlight of his professional life so far.



In his free time, he likes to listen to music, and indulges the adventurer within himself by travelling to new locations. Know More