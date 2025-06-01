IPL 2025, Qualifier 2: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs MI match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. PBKS suffered an eight-wicket hammering against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1. However, they have another chance to book a place in the final. As for MI, they got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

PBKS' batting faltered miserably against Bengaluru. They stuck to their all-out aggressive approach, but the pitch offered assistance to both pacers and spinners. As a result, PBKS slipped to 50-5 inside seven overs and were eventually bowled out for 101. It remains to be seen what kind of batting tactics Punjab adopt against Mumbai, who also possess a quality bowling line-up.

Mumbai came up with an impressive batting effort against Gujarat in the Eliminator. They put up 228-5 on the board as Rohit Sharma survived two dropped chances to finish with 81 off 50 balls. In the chase, Gujarat were restricted to 208-6. Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 80 off 49, but Jasprit Bumrah (1-27) bowled a great spell to put GT on the back foot.

A number of personal milestones could be achieved in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 between PBKS and MI in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Here's a lowdown.

#1 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 10 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer will be keen to produce a big knock in the must-win game on Sunday. In 15 innings in IPL 2025, he has notched up 516 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 170.86, with five half-centuries.

The right-handed batter needs 10 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. In 238 matches (232 innings), Shreyas has scored 6,490 runs at an average of 46.90 and a strike rate of 170.86, with the aid of three hundred and 42 fifties.

#2 MI captain Hardik Pandya needs 2 sixes to complete 150 sixes in the IPL

Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya has played a few fine cameos in IPL 2025. In the Eliminator, he clubbed 22* off just nine balls, with the aid of three sixes. Pandya has scored 209 runs in 11 innings at an average of 26.12 and a strike rate of 168.54. He has hit 17 fours and 12 sixes in IPL 2025.

The MI skipper needs two sixes to complete 150 sixes in his IPL career. In 151 matches (139 innings), he has hit 148 sixes and 206 fours. With two sixes, Pandya will also complete 300 sixes in his T20 career. In 301 matches (262 innings), he has hit 298 sixes.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav needs 5 sixes to complete 150 sixes for MI in T20 cricket

Suryakumar Yadav is having an exceptional IPL 2025 campaign with the willow for MI. In 15 matches, he has smashed 673 runs at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83, with the aid of five half-centuries.

Expand Tweet

The explosive right-handed batter needs five sixes to complete 150 sixes for Mumbai in T20 cricket. In 113 matches (111 innings), Suryakumar has struck 145 sixes and 401 fours for the franchise in T20 cricket. (IPL + CLT20).

#4 Kyle Jamieson is 5 wickets away from 100 T20 scalps

PBKS pacer Kyle Jamieson needs five wickets to complete 100 wickets in his T20 career. The tall Kiwi has claimed 95 wickets in 84 matches at an average of 24.98 and an economy rate of 8.07, with one five-fer and two four-fers. In the ongoing IPL, he has played two matches and has claimed one scalp.

#5 Tilak Varma needs 45 runs away to complete 1,500 IPL runs

MI batter Tilak Varma has contributed 299 runs in 12 innings in IPL 2025, averaging 29.90 at a strike rate of 136.52, with the aid of two half-centuries. The left-handed batter needs 45 runs to complete 1,500 runs in his IPL career. In 53 matches (50 innings), Varma has scored 1,455 runs at an average of 37.30 and a strike rate of 144.20, with the aid of eight half-centuries.

