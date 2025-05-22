IPL 2025 weather update: Lucknow weather report for May 23 for RCB vs SRH match

The 65th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Royal Challengers Bangaluru (RCB) play Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, May 23.

RCB are looking to take another step towards Qualifier 1 with a victory as they return to action for the first time since their thrilling win over CSK on May 3. Their next game, against KKR on May 17, was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.

With 17 points from 12 games, Bangaluru are second in the league table, a point off Gujarat Titans, who will be in action against Lucknow Super Giants later in the day.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad are reeling from a disastrous campaign that sees them languishing thrid from bottom with nine points and their progression hopes already over.

With Bangaluru experiencing heavy rainfall, this game was shifted to a neutral venue, the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, which will now host the two sides, with RCB as the 'home' team.

According to CricketAddictor, there's no chance of rains in the city during the game on Friday, so an uninterrupted contest is on the cards. The temperature is predicted to be between 28-37 degree Celsius. The heat and humidity could pose a challenge for the players, but fans will be delighted to have a full game on their hands.

Ben Cutting irks RCB with sarcastic remark ahead of IPL game

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad star Ben Cutting has sought to stir up the flames ahead of his former side's IPL clash with Royal Challengers Bangaluru. The 38-year-old revealed that he has been getting requests from fans to start for Hyderabad on Saturday:

"If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there'll be 150 every day saying, 'Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?' for any team that's coming up against RCB."

In 2016, Cutting knocked a sensational 39 off 15 to help the Orange Army beat RCB in the IPL final and win their first and only title in the competition.

