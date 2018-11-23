IPL: 3 cricketers who didn't justify their costly tags

Pawan Negi failed to impress at Delhi

Money can buy victory, but not all the time. The Indian Premier League is known for its glamour, glitz, competitiveness, cricket combo and of course, the overwhelming money.

The league has seen various millionaires in its 11-year history, a few of whom have captured the headlines for their achievement as well as their estimate tags. Sometimes, an unnamed cricketer gets a fortune contract worth few crores than a well-known player.

That is the unpredictability surrounding an IPL auction, where one cannot conclude the efficiency of a cricketer based on their price value. Some of the players justified their price worth, while few capitulate to the pressure of their huge price tags.

Here, we take a look at the players who did not justify their tremendous price tags in the IPL.

#3 Pawan Negi

Pawan Negi had shot to glory because of his great performance for the CSK in 2015 IPL. He has frequently used by MS Dhoni as an all-rounder who could be the third spinner when needed.

He did fine with the bat and with the ball, coming in at the death overs and shown his big-hitting ability. He was brought by the Daredevils for a shocking bid of Rs.8.5 crore in the 2016 auction and making him the expensive Indian buy of the season. Perchance under the responsibility of this huge price tag, he underperformed in 2016 IPL. Negi wasn't selected for all the matches due to his unfulfillment making him one of the most expensive players to be left for the game.

Negi played just eight matches for the Daredevils and failed to make an impact in the 2016 season. He scored a total of 57 runs in eight games at a strike-rate of 96.62, with the highest score of 19.

