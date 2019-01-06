×
IPL: 3 good players under-utilized by the India

Vishnu San
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
182   //    06 Jan 2019, 23:28 IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India got the Indian Premier League underway in 2008. The Indian franchise T20 league has created an immense impact and impressed an audience from around the globe.

Having enjoyed eleven successful years, the IPL is all set to go in its twelfth edition. In all these years, the IPL has been a great platform for many players to showcase their skills.

Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20
Mumbai Indians v Chennai Super Kings - IPL T20

The Indian Premier League is certainly one of the prominent tournaments in the world which contributes an immeasurable experience to the uncapped players from India and all over the globe. In the IPL, with so many coaching personnel and veteran cricketers getting involved and so the young players can get useful tips from them.

Over the years the cash-rich Indian league has demonstrated to be a career-changing stage for several players as they have utilized the given opportunity to knock the doors of the international arena.

Here, we take a look at the three notable IPL cricketers who were under-utilized by the Indian team.

#3 Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is a fine wicket-keeper batsman from Kerala. With perfect timing and good precision, Samson imbibes aggressive impetus as soon as he sets in.

Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final
Australia 'A' v India 'A' - Quadrangular Series Final

During the IPL, the right-handed batsman has been one of the vital members for whichever team he has performed for so far.

Samson is a gem unearthed by Rahul Dravid. He came under the limelight when he played outstandingly for Rajasthan Royals in the 2013 IPL and hence was retained by the franchise following season. In the 2013 IPL, Samson ended up winning the Best Young Player award.

Samson has featured in one international match for India against Zimbabwe which came in a Twenty20 in 2015. He scored 19 runs from 24 balls and never got an opportunity again to play for India.

1 / 3 NEXT
Vishnu San
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
11233
