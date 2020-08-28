IPL: 3 great T20 players who flopped for SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have only been in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2013, but a host of world-class players have plied their trade for the franchise.

Known for their smart work in the auctions and top-notch bowling attack, SRH went on to win their first-ever IPL title in 2016 with a comeback win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the final. The Orange Army looks as strong as ever for the upcoming IPL, with the likes of Rashid Khan, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the side.

Great T20 players who flopped for SRH in the IPL

However, some quality cricketers haven't had a great time for SRH in the IPL, and in this article, we take a look at 3 great T20 players who flopped for the side.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 3 players RR might regret letting go of

#3 Quinton de Kock

Advertisement

Quinton de Kock's first IPL franchise was SRH back in 2013

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Quinton de Kock will be one of the key players for Rohit Sharma's men in the 2020 IPL, and has firmly established himself as one of the most dangerous batsmen in the powerplay overs. A lesser known fact about the South African is that he represented SRH in their first-ever IPL campaign in 2013.

De Kock played 3 games, but managed only an abysmal 6 runs and was dropped from the playing XI soon after. He then featured for the Delhi Capitals for 4 years, before moving to RCB and eventually finding his home at MI.

The Proteas' limited-overs captain was only around 20 years old when he played for SRH, but had already made his ODI and T20I debuts. Unfortunately for De Kock, he couldn't quite make an immediate impact on the IPL.

#2 Cameron White

Cameron White made the transition from the Deccan Chargers to SRH

A player who made the transition from the Deccan Chargers to SRH after the former's termination, Cameron White played 13 games for SRH and scored 209 runs at an average of 17.42 and a strike rate of 109.42.

The Australian, who captained both the Chargers and SRH (in the absence of regular captain Kumar Sangakkara, more on that later), did lead the team in their final 8 games of the 2013 IPL campaign. Although they managed to qualify for the playoffs, they were dumped out of the IPL by a stroke-filled Brad Hodge fifty.

White never played in the IPL after the 2013 IPL, although he has been a regular in the Big Bash League.

#1 Kumar Sangakkara

Sangakkara didn't enjoy his time at IPL franchise SRH

The doubts were already lingering over Kumar Sangakkara's ability in T20s when he was appointed captain for SRH's first-ever campaign in 2013. The Sri Lankan great had dropped himself despite being the skipper for his previous franchise, the Chargers, and wasn't in a rich vein of form.

In 9 games for the 2016 IPL champions, Sangakkara scored just 120 runs in 9 games at an abysmal average of 13.33 and a worse strike rate of 88.24. His highest score was 28 in these games and much like the 2012 IPL, White had to replace him as captain.

As mentioned above, SRH qualified for the playoffs and Sangakkara returned to the side after sitting out a few games for the beleaguered De Kock, but his form didn't improve. The 42-year-old never played in the IPL again, although he scored 4 consecutive hundreds in the 2015 World Cup.

Also Read: IPL 2020: 3 players SRH might regret letting go of