IPL: 3 most underrated players in Chennai Super Kings history

CSK have had their fair share of superstars, but these three players quietly excelled for the MS Dhoni-led side.

Unfortunately, these three players did not have the same impact on the international stage.

Subramaniam Badrinath in action for CSK

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) may not be the most decorated franchise in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), but they have certainly been the most consistent.

They have reached the final of the IPL in eight of the 10 seasons they have participated in the cash-rich league, and are also the only team in IPL history to have retained their crown.

The Chepauk-based team have had numerous players make a name for themselves due to their IPL performances. Cricketers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Murali Vijay are now household names as a result of their exploits with CSK and then the Indian national team.

CSK's underrated IPL players

However, some players haven't enjoyed the same recognition as a couple of others, and in this article, we take a look at three of CSK's most underrated players in the history of the IPL. Interestingly, although they excelled in the IPL, all three failed to leave a lasting mark on the international stage.

#1 Subramaniam Badrinath

Badrinath featured in 2 Tests and 7 ODIs for India

Subramaniam Badrinath joined CSK in the inaugural edition of the IPL and went on to play for the team in the following six seasons. The local lad was CSK's 'crisis man', and frequently bailed them out of sticky situations.

Badrinath played 95 games for CSK and scored 1441 runs at an impressive T20 average of 30.66. While his strike rate of 118.89 was on the lower side, he very rarely came to the crease with his team in need of quick runs.

Badrinath could turn it on when he wanted to though. With qualification to the knockout stages on the line against Kings XI Punjab in Dharamsala in 2010, he played an innings for the ages. He scored 53 off just 36 balls and stitched a crucial partnership with captain MS Dhoni, who eventually took CSK over the line.

However, Badrinath didn't achieve anywhere near the same success on the international stage. He first featured for India in 3 ODIs against Sri Lanka in 2008 but failed to make a spot in the XI his own. The classy batsman then earned a Test call-up against South Africa in 2010 but was dropped despite a gritty 56 in his first Test innings.

After an extremely successful IPL season in 2011, in which he scored 5 fifties, he made a comeback to the Indian ODI setup. After a highest score of 17 in 4 games against the West Indies, the right-hander was dropped and did not feature for the national team again.

Badrinath served CSK loyally until 2013, and after a curious IPL season in which he did not bat in 10 games despite being in the XI, hung up his boots.

#2 Shadab Jakati

Shadab Jakati played a crucial but underappreciated role for CSK

Shadab Jakati featured in 50 IPL games for CSK and took 46 wickets at a decent economy rate of 7.75. The left-arm spinner always bowled tight lines and kept a leash on the opposition batsmen, usually in the most difficult overs of the innings.

Signed because of his accuracy, Jakati took consecutive 4-wicket hauls in his first two games for CSK in IPL 2009 on pacer-friendly pitches in South Africa. He then put in consistent performances over the next few seasons but was released after a disappointing 2012 season.

The Goa-based spinner went on to play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Lions but didn't achieve success at either team. Jakati played domestic cricket for his state until 2019 but retired from all forms of cricket without any India caps in December of the same year.

Shadab Jakati is undoubtedly CSK's best-ever uncapped player.

#3 Doug Bollinger

Doug Bollinger is one of the few overseas pacers to have made a mark for CSK

Doug Bollinger featured in only 27 matches for CSK in the IPL but picked up 37 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 7.22. He formed a deadly powerplay bowling partnership with Ashwin, and almost exclusively bowled all his four overs at the start or the end of the innings.

The left-arm quick bowled a fiery spell to Adam Gilchrist in the 2010 IPL semi-final against the Deccan Chargers, in which he beat the bat on multiple occasions before getting the Aussie wicket-keeper caught at mid-wicket in the last over the powerplay.

Bollinger was often mocked for his fielding but is fondly remembered for the stunning catch on the boundary to dismiss Yusuf Pathan.

"Doug Bollinger gave it all with every ball he bowled."

Can't agree more. The 4/13 against DC in the 2010 @IPL semi-final was a vital cog in the wheel. That catch off Yusuf Pathan would be etched in every yellow fan's heart! #ThankYouDoug for all the amazing memories! 🦁💛 https://t.co/0Dsh94qY1D — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 5, 2018

During the time he was active for CSK in the IPL, he also played 39 ODIs for Australia and took an astonishing 62 wickets. Despite these performances, the Kangaroos' outstanding pace attack of Brett Lee, Shaun Tait, and Mitchell Johnson kept him out of the team even when he was in his prime.