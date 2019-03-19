×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL: 4 most expensive cricketers who proved their worth to their teams

Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
267   //    19 Mar 2019, 05:22 IST

KL Rahul has been a worthy investment for KXIP
KL Rahul has been a worthy investment for KXIP

If the IPL is the most celebrated cricket league across the globe, then its auction part is no less greater. If any great cricket aficionado wants to write a book over IPL, the IPL auction will have a separate chapter for itself.

Over the years, many franchises have invested huge amounts of money in specific players hoping that they could make their sides even stronger. Out of the many players, franchises have lavished money on, some proved their owner's decision right but some have failed.

Let us have a look at four players who justified their franchise's heavy investment and proved their worth.


#4 KL Rahul


KL Rahul
KL Rahul

The Kings XI Punjab bought the explosive Karnataka batsman in the Vivo IPL 2018 auction at a huge price of 11 Cr INR. He was the most expensive buy for KXIP in that particular season and they had high expectations from him.

On his own part, KL Rahul did not fail to impress his owners and announced his arrival in KXIP's team by scoring the fastest 50 in the history of the IPL.

He scored 659 runs for the Punjab side in 14 matches, which included six 50+ scores and hence proved his worth to his side.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja


Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja

After IPL 2011, when the Kochi Tuskars Kerala team was dissolved, its players were sent on to the auction field for the next IPL. During the IPL 2012 auction, the Chennai Super Kings made a surprising move and bought the most expensive cricketer of that season in the form of Ravindra Jadeja at a cost of 9.72 Cr. INR.

Advertisement

After that, the fortunes of the club changed dramatically. CSK nurtured and groomed Jadeja and now use him as their prime allrounder and spinner.

Moreover by doing so well for CSK, Jadeja soon found his place back into the Indian team and his consistent performance sealed his spot there also.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders MS Dhoni Gautam Gambhir IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
Shrey Gupta
CONTRIBUTOR
An Engineer in making. An ardent sports fan and blogger.
IPL 2019: 3 Players who may not be able to justify their price tag
RELATED STORY
IPL: 7 cricketers who are destined to be captains in future
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 tentative favorites to lift the trophy this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Biggest strength of each franchise
RELATED STORY
5 factors that affect the brand value of IPL teams
RELATED STORY
5 Players who were most successful after they shifted IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 T20 veterans who could be the X-factor for their teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the all-rounders of the 8 IPL teams
RELATED STORY
5 most successful IPL captains
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the wicketkeepers of all 8 teams
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us