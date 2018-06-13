IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of the Deccan Chargers

One of the most expensive player in the history of IPL features in this exciting list

Ashwan Rao 13 Jun 2018

The Deccan Chargers were one of the strongest sides in the inaugural edition of the IPL, comprising of superstars like Adam Gilchrist, Herschelle Gibbs, Andrew Symonds and Shahid Afridi. But they were not able to produce the results on the field and thereby finishing at the bottom of the eight-team table with just two wins out of 14 league matches.

But in the next edition at South Africa, they came back stronger under Adam Gilchrist and claimed the title in style at Johannesburg defeating the Anil Kumble-led Royal Challengers Bangalore side in the finals.

Though they managed to finish fourth in the following season, they were unable to replicate their success in 2011 and 2012. The Hyderabad franchise was terminated by the BCCI in 2012 and was replaced by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let us now look at the players who probably didn't know were once a part of the 2009 winners.

#1 Chris Lynn

The aggressive Australian batsman has represented three different franchises in the IPL- the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. Lynn, who plays for Queensland in the domestic circuit is an experienced T20 campaigner having played in the Big Bash League, Sri Lankan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League and of course the Indian Premier League.

Lynn began his IPL stint with the Deccan Chargers in 2011, where he spent two seasons (2011 and 2012). Unfortunately, Lynn represented the Deccan Chargers in a solitary game (in the 2012 IPL) during his stay in which he managed just six runs. After a forgettable stint, he moved to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013. But he became successful only after moving to the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014.