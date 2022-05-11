IPL: 5 fastest deliveries in the history of the league feat. Umran Malik

We humans love speed. More so, as cricket lovers, we love to watch raw pace unleash itself on the cricket field, while keeping our eyes fixated on the speed gun. While speed is no guarantee for good bowling, it is the surest way to send fans and experts into a frenzy.

So, when Umran Malik bowled what is, at the very least, the fastest delivery by an Indian in the Indian Premier League (IPL), on the fourth ball of the 20th over against Delhi Capitals, he sent pulses racing.

This is a good time to remember the fastest speeds ever achieved by bowlers in the history of IPL. So, below are the five fastest deliveries in IPL history. Fasten your seat belt before reading further!

#5. Anrich Nortje (2020) - 155.2 kmph

Currently ranked seventh in the ICC rankings for T20 bowlers, Nortje has terrorized batsmen across the globe in the last few years. An express pace bowler who can consistently bowl at speeds of over 150 kmph, Nortje has been a good addition to the repertoire of fast bowlers for South Africa.

On the final delivery of the third over in Rajasthan Royals' innings of the 30th match of IPL 2020, Nortje bowled what was then the third-fastest delivery in the tournament's history.

Having been smashed for a six and two fours earlier in the same over by Jos Buttler, Nortje uprooted the Englishman's stumps to take the perfect revenge.

#4. Umran Malik (2022) - 155.6 kmph

Umran Malik has re-defined the parameters of pace this season. We have seen glimpses of searing pace from Indians like Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Varun Aaron in the past. But the relentless consistency and ease with which Umran bowls his thunderbolts is unprecedented in Indian cricket.

Umran first came into the limelight when he bowled five deliveries above 150 kmph in a match against RCB last season. Before that, he had scared the living daylights out of SRH batsmen, even the ones internationally accomplished, in the nets.

Therefore, he was able to gain an almost wild-card entry into the SRH XI without enough first-class experience. On the penultimate delivery of the last over of the Delhi Capitals' innings in the 50th match of IPL 2022, Umran Malik clocked an astounding 155.6 kmph on the speedgun.

However, the end-result was not favourable to Umran, as he was carted brutally over extra cover by Rovman Powell.

#3. Anrich Nortje (2020) - 156.2 kmph

Nortje has been one of the fastest bowlers in IPL history. That he is still into his early years in the IPL, and has a lot to offer in the future, is a mouth-watering prospect. However, his form, of late, has been a concern.

One of the players to be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of Kagiso Rabada in this year's auction, Nortje burst onto the IPL scene when he was roped in as a replacement for Chris Woakes during the 2020 season.

Against RR in the 30th match of IPL 2020, Anrich Nortje came on to bowl the third over, with the match evenly poised. The penultimate delivery of the over was a searing yorker bowled at 156.2 kmph.

Equal to the task, Jos Buttler scooped this thunderbolt over the keeper for a four. While the ball went four a four, the delivery was at the time, the fastest delivery ever bowled in the IPL, since 2011.

#2. Umran Malik (2022) - 157.0 kmph

On to the fastest deliveries bowled by an Indian in the history of the tournament. That Umran Malik has created waves not only in India, but across the entire cricketing universe is a well-known fact. But how quick can he be at his best?

The answer to the above question is a work in progress. Before the 50th match of the IPL 2022 against Delhi Capitals, Malik expressed his desire to break the 155 kmph barrier one day. It was nobody's bet that he would achieve the incredible milestone the very next match itself.

The fourth delivery of the 20th over of the Delhi Capitals' innings saw Umran Malik bowl the fastest delivery by an Indian in the IPL at 157.0 kmph. While Rovman Powell, batting in his elements, was able to place it between extra cover and mid-off for a boundary, the entire social media went into a tizzy.

#1. Shaun Tait (2011) - 157.7 kmph

When Umran Malik bowled the aforementioned delivery at 157 kmph against DC, most of us were pretty sure that this was the fastest delivery in IPL history. But it is only the second fastest. The honor of the fastest delivery ever bowled in IPL history goes to the 'Wild Thing' Shaun Tait.

Tait is one of the fastest bowlers ever to grace the game of cricket. He consistently bowled at speeds north of 155 kmph, unlike other fellow speedsters of his era.

While a Shane Bond or a Brett Lee would occasionally bowl a delivery at those speeds, Tait was more consistent with his pace.

Playing for the Rajasthan Royals against Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2011, Shaun Tait clocked a mind-bending 157.7 kmph in his very first over. To date, this delivery remains the fastest ever in the history of IPL.

Whether Umran breaks this speed barrier in future, we can only wait and watch. Look out for SRH's next match though.

