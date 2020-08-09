IPL: 5 highest team totals in tournament history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been largely unforgiving for the bowlers, right from the very first game in which Kolkata Knight Riders' Brendon McCullum smashed an unbeaten 158, which is still the second-highest individual score in the tournament.

Massive totals have been put up on a regular basis, with the 200-run mark breached with increasing ease every year.

15 scores of over 225 have been registered in the IPL, all of them in the first innings of the match. The list is dominated by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have crossed the 225-run mark on 5 occasions. The 250-run mark, on the other hand, has been breached only once, in 2013.

In this article, we take a look at the 5 highest team totals in the history of the IPL.

#5 CSK in IPL 2008: 240 vs KXIP

Chennai Super Kings legend Mike Hussey dazzled in the second IPL game of the inaugural season

In the second match of the inaugural edition of the IPL, CSK posted a massive total of 240/5, which remains the fifth-highest team total in tournament history.

Riding on Michael Hussey's unbeaten 116 off 54 balls, which was an innings studded with 8 fours and 9 sixes, MS Dhoni's men made a mark in their first-ever IPL game. Subramaniam Badrinath's 14-ball 31 also helped them way past the 200-run mark.

In response, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) put up a fight but finished on 207/4 to succumb to a 33-run loss. James Hopes' blitzkrieg (71 off 33 balls) and Kumar Sangakkara's rapid fifty briefly threatened CSK, but the Men in Yellow picked up wickets at crucial intervals to get over the line.

Hussey was adjudged the Man of the Match.