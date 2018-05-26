IPL: 5 popular capped players you didn't know were once a part of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Despite having some real Superstars in their lineup RCB have always found a way to bottle the trophy.

Mahendra Raju CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2018, 18:05 IST 122.07K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

Fans remember the likes of Manish Pandey, Dale Steyn, Robin Uthappa etc representing the franchise and putting in stellar performances. However, there were other famous players who either failed to get a few games under their belt or were simply poor as a result of which the team let them go.

Here, we look at five popular players who have represented their respective national teams and were once a part of RCB.

#5 Karn Sharna

Enter caption

Currently plying his trade for the Chennai Super Kings, Karn Sharma featured in the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the 2009 season when they finished runners up. Karn Sharma however didn't represent the side in both IPL and the Champions League T-20.

The Railways regular was later signed up by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 where he responded with mature performances ultimately leading to his selection in the Indian team.