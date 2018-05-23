IPL: 5 popular players you didn't know were once a part of Kings XI Punjab

Five players no one remembers were a part of the KXIP squad.

Prathik R 23 May 2018

James Faulkner

Kings XI Punjab are one of just a handful of franchises in the IPL to have never lifted the prestigious trophy.

Despite having some real superstars in their lineup, including the likes of Hashim Amla, Shaun Marsh, Yuvraj Singh etc, KXIP have always found a way to come up short.

Fans remember the likes of Sandeep Sharma, Axar Patel, Murali Vijay etc plying their trade for the franchise and putting in stellar performances, however, there were other famous players who never quite got the recognition they would have liked when they were a part of the squad and have long since been forgotten.

Here, we look at five popular players who were once a part of KXIP:

#5 James Faulkner

The Australian all-rounder was a part of KXIP for just one season – 2012. Faulkner did not enjoy the best of times at Punjab though and played just two matches, scoring 14 runs and picking up 3 wickets.

After that season, Faulkner moved to Rajasthan Royals whom he represented in three editions of the IPL before heading off to Gujarat Lions.