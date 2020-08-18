IPL 2020: 5 things you need to know about DC's latest signing Anrich Nortje

Earlier in the day, Delhi Capitals (DC) announced Anrich Nortje as Chris Woakes' replacement for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 2019 ICC World Cup winner had opted out of the 13th season of the IPL to keep himself fit for the English summer.

However, the COVID-19 break compelled the BCCI to push the IPL to September, and with the tournament just a month away, Delhi had to sign a worthy replacement for the Englishman. They declared Anrich Nortje as their newest squad member with a special tweet on Twitter.

DC fans (since forever): "Replacement kaun hai?" 🤷🏻‍♂️



You have your answer now, Dilliwalon 😏



We are delighted to announce the signing of 🇿🇦 pacer @AnrichNortje02 for the upcoming #IPL season 😎



Full details ➡️ https://t.co/JG0lFUGmfp#WelcomeAnrich#IPL2020 #YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/ONYsNTMDCZ — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🏠) (@DelhiCapitals) August 18, 2020

Anrich Nortje will join Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, and Marcus Stoinis in the Delhi Capitals' pace bowling department.

The South African player has improved a lot in the last few years, and here are the five things that you need to know about the 26-year-old fast bowler.

5. Anrich Nortje was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019

Unfortunately due to a shoulder injury I've had to pull out of the @IPL. I wish @KKRiders all the best and bring the trophy back home!! #KKRHaiTaiyaar — Anrich Nortje (@AnrichNortje02) March 20, 2019

Delhi Capitals is the second IPL franchise to gain Anrich Nortje's services. The Kolkata Knight Riders had signed him at his base price of INR 20 lakhs last year, however, he could not make his IPL debut because of a shoulder injury.

KKR then replaced him with Australia's uncapped fast bowler Matt Kelly. The 2-time IPL winners neither retained Nortje nor Kelly for IPL 2020.

4. He made his Test and T20I debut against India in 2019

Anrich Nortje made his T20 international debut at Mohali.

Anrich Nortje had made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in March 2019. A few months later, the South African team management named him in their Test and T20I squads to tour India.

Nortje received his first T20I cap at Mohali. Even though the Mohali pitch favored pacers, the debutant could not make much impact as he gave away 27 runs in three overs. Rohit Sharma had hit two sixes off his first over in that match.

In October 2019, Anrich Nortje played his first Test against India at Pune. Once again, he did not prove to be so effective as he could not scalp a single wicket in the 25 overs he bowled. He managed three runs with the bat in two innings as the visitors succumbed to an innings loss in that ICC World Test Championship game.