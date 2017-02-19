IPL Auction 2017: Top 5 players with most international experience

An array of seasoned superstars are available in the auction.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 19 Feb 2017, 21:11 IST

Marlon Samuels played a key role in West Indies winning two World T20 titles

The auction for the 2017 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to begin tomorrow morning. Different types of players including Indian internationals, domestic hopefuls, and upcoming overseas names will be in the fray alongside experienced international stars from across the globe.

Here are five of the leading cricketers in the auction with the most international caps to their names. The players are arranged in ascending order with Tests, ODIs and T20Is combined.

#5 Eoin Morgan

Morgan has led England’s recent transformation in both white-ball formats

England‘s limited-overs skipper Morgan has overseen a major revamp in their approach towards ODIs and T20Is. With the ignominious 2015 World Cup campaign serving as a much needed wake-up call, they have built their white-ball setup around the left-hander’s dynamic leadership and flexible batting. He represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last season.

Equally proficient against both seam and spin, he could be on the radar of the Rising Pune Supergiants. However, his availability towards the latter stages might be an issue as the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are reportedly keen on summoning him for the 2-match ODI series against Ireland in May.

Reserve Price – INR 200 lakhs

Tests – 16, ODIs – 173 and T20Is – 67

Combined international matches – 256

Total international runs from all three formats – 7461