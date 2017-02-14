IPL 2017: Players in the auction list who have played for most number of teams

The IPL 2017 auctions will see a total of 351 players in the fray to gain a spot in one of the eight IPL teams.

@aadyasharma20 by Aadya Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 14 Feb 2017, 19:48 IST

Like vagabonds tracing new routes, the Indian Premier League has seen ‘travellers’ who end up being stationed in new franchises with every passing season. While the likes of Virat Kohli and Harbhajan Singh have sworn allegiance to one side since 2008, there are others who keep shuffling from one team to another in the hope of getting more opportunities in the playing XI.

The 2017 IPL has 351 players ready to be purchased by the eight IPL teams. Some of them fell out of favour with their previous IPL sides, while others are dipping their feet in the T20 league’s waters for the first time.

Here is a list of players who have played for the most number of IPL sides, and find themselves in the auction list yet again:



Ishant Sharma (4)

Back into the Indian side after battling injuries and illnesses, Ishant Sharma will be looking for a new side after having been released by Rising Pune Supergiants. Never really a limited overs bowler, Sharma has been more of a containing bowler than a wicket taking one.

He’s played 70 games in the IPL, picking up 59 wickets. He played just four matches for the Rising Pune Supergiants, picking up three wickets, before being released for the tenth edition.

Teams played: Kolkata Knight Riders, Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rising Pune Supergiants