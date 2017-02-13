IPL Auctions 2017: Eoin Morgan could be best suited for Rising Pune Supergiants

The England limited overs captain has all the experience to be a match-winner.

Just what the doctor ordered for Pune

What’s the story?

England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan could be the best choice for MS Dhoni-led Rising Pune Supergiants for this year’s Indian Premier League.

The southpaw was released by defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and he fits the bill perfectly as far as Pune is concerned. Morgan has been in scintillating form of late in the shortest format and was one of the top performers for England in the recently concluded series against India.

His prowess with the bat especially towards the fag end of the innings could be an asset for Pune which had a miserable run in their previous season and he could form a potent combination with MS Dhoni.

Extra Cover: BCCI could earn at least Rs 18,000 crores with the IPL media rights

The details:

Pune have released as many as 11 players for this year’s auction and this gives them plenty of opportunities to rope in Morgan to beef up their middle order which was found wanting in their debut season in 2016.

Extra Cover: Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Chris Woakes list themselves at highest base price

Morgan has the game to successful across all formats and he is adept against both pace and spin and when he decides to use the long handle there are few cleaner hitters of the cricket ball in the game. Also, he has a solid temperament and could be the fulcrum around which the Pune batting could revolve. He can adjust his game according to situations and is well-versed at not only soaking up all the pressure but also has the capability to unleash and put all the pressure back on to the opposition.

With his rich experience and leadership skills, he could take away some of the pressure from MS Dhoni and this could free up the captain which can only be great for Pune.

Watch: Eoin Morgan blasts the Indian bowlers

In case you didn’t know...

Morgan has been one of the gun performers for England in the recent past and ever since he has taken captaincy his game has seen a tremendous improvement. He led the England team to the finals of the 2016 World T20.

England have been one of the most improved ODI sides over the past 15 months and their success has to be attributed to the leadership skills of Eoin Morgan. Also, the Irish man has prior IPL experience which would help him get a good price in this year's auction and both Stephen Fleming and MS Dhoni would be well aware of his worth.

What's next?

The IPL Auctions are slated to be held on February 20 in Bengaluru and many England players would be the cynosure of all eyes and once again they would be led by their captain Eoin Morgan.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Pune had a forgettable season last year and a combination of factors led to their demise. The team was ravaged with a spate of injuries and also the fit players were not able to perform to the required standards.

However, with Eoin Morgan in their ranks, they could be a revitalised unit as he would bring both experience and skills to the table. He also has leadership attributed=s which would complement MS Dhoni.