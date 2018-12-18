IPL Auction 2019: 3 Standout performers from Mzansi Super League 2018 who could bag an IPL contract

Jozi Stars won the inaugural edition of MSL 2018

Ever since the rainbow nation hosted the Indian Premier League (IPL) back in 2009, Cricket South Africa (CSA) had started dreaming of starting their own T20 league. It took them nearly seven years to lay down a blueprint for such league. However, the sudden departure of CSA’s then CEO, Haroon Lorgat, completely changed the entire landscape of Cricket South Africa. Due to financial reasons, the tournament named as T20 Global League was postponed to 2018.

In a bizarre turnaround of things, CSA replaced their much-awaited dream T20 project with another model called Mzansi Super League (MSL) for the year 2018. Six franchise based teams took part in the inaugural edition. Jozi Stars, based on Johannesburg, emerged as the ‘Champions’ of the inaugural edition of MSL.

With less than 24 hours for the auction, let us look at three standout performers from MSL 2018 who could bag an IPL contract this year.

#3 Lutho Sipamla (South Africa)

Sipamla took 16 wickets in 10 games in MSL 2018

Lutho Sipamla, the South African fast bowler, is very naïve to the T20 setup. The 20-year old made his first-class debut for Eastern Province only a year ago. Though he had played just a handful amount of games before MSL, he grabbed the opportunities presented to him in MSL with both the hands.

Representing Tshwane Spartans, he had taken 16 wickets in 10 games. He, along with Jeevan Mendis, was the leading wicket-taker for his franchise and both finished second in the bowler's chart at the end of the tournament.

With the IPL 2019 dates clashing with the general election in India, there are high chances of IPL 2019 being moved outside India. As in 2009, South Africa is currently the favorite to host a yet another edition of IPL. Hence, Sipamla’s brilliant performance in these conditions will give him a considerable advantage over other shortlisted pace bowlers in the auction. Besides, a base price of INR 20 Lakhs can bring wonders for him in the upcoming auction.

