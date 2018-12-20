IPL 2019: 3 interesting trends noticed at the auctions

The IPL 2019 auction held on 18 December was expected to be a lackluster affair because of a lack of star players in the event. However, it soon became action-packed as fierce bidding wars for relatively unknown players took place.

In almost every auction conducted so far, there has been a certain common strategy among all the teams. This time too, a lot of trends were noticed at the auction based on the proceedings.

Here are three interesting trends noticed at this year's auction:

#3 Teenagers getting picked in most teams

The likes of Sam Curran and Prithvi Shaw have increased the prominence of youngsters in the team

Although at the start of the IPL in 2008 there were many experienced players, the league soon started to include more players in the middle of their cricketing careers. However, as seen in the recent auctions, the trend has now changed as more and more teenagers have made inroads into the teams.

We have seen the likes of Prabhsimran Singh and Prayas Barman get an IPL contract, which other established players like Manoj Tiwary and Naman Ojha failed to secure.

The main reason for this change is the emergence of teenage superstars in world cricket. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Sam Curran have set the stage on fire, and the youngsters bought at the 2019 auction are expected to follow in the same footsteps.

From a business perspective, these players come at a cheap price and if they represent India in the future, the investment in them will come good. The prime example of such a scenario is that of Virat Kohli, whose initial price of purchase was 20 lakh in 2008 and he is now making crores of money for his franchise.

