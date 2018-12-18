All you need to know about RCB's new Rs. 5 crore sensation: Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube was bought for Rs. 5 crore

25-year-old Shivam Dube, who recently made headlines with his blazing knock, surpassed expectations as he was purchased for a whopping Rs. 5 crore by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dube had recently smashed five sixes in five balls in a Ranji Trophy game against Baroda. He ended up scoring 76 off just 60 deliveries with 3 fours and 7 massive sixes. This cameo of his came in perfect time as all the IPL teams were put on red alert regarding his performance.

This was not the first time he showcased his big-hitting ability in a first-class game. He did so on a number of occasions this season itself, scoring a century against Railways and Gujarat. Apart from that, he has picked up plenty of wickets with the ball, with a seven-wicket haul coming against Karnataka. Apart from the match against Bihar where he did not bowl much, he picked up wickets in every game.

Overall, he has played 6 first-class games, scoring 567 runs at an average of 63 with 2 centuries and four half-centuries to his name. He was equally impressive for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the former which Mumbai ended up winning.

Dube started playing cricket from a very young age but it was his fitness which derailed his career at the beginning. He was hailed unfit during his school days which is why he took some time to make a name for himself. He started playing domestic cricket at the Under-19 level and broke through the Mumbai U-23 side.

Shortly after that, his all-round ability was noticed by the Mumbai senior time after which he got a chance to make his much-awaited debut against Karnataka last year in the longest format of the game. Prior to that, he made his T20 debut in 2016 at the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament and his List A debut against Rajasthan in Feb 2017. There has been no turning back for him since then as he has gone from strength to strength.

Sunil Gavaskar also hailed his performances at the domestic circuit and even predicted that he would have lots of bids in the IPL auction.

"One player who will definitely be on the radar of the scouts of the franchises, as well as the national selectors, is Shivam Dubey. Not since Yuvraj Singh and Sourav Ganguly has a left-hander hit the ball so cleanly and powerfully in Indian cricket,” he wrote in his column for mid-day.

Over the years, plenty of players have got huge bids in the IPL auction after their strong performances at the domestic circuit.

RCB will look to use Dube in the lower middle-order as a finisher and also bowl 4 overs. They also bought Shimron Hetmyer, Gurkeerat Singh, and Devdutt Padikal so far.

