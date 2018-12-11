×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL Auction 2019: Complete list of players with base price, PDF Download

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News
4.47K   //    11 Dec 2018, 19:04 IST

The auction will take place on December 18
The auction will take place on December 18

The IPL 2019 auction is just a few days away and the teams are coming up with new strategies for the upcoming season and plotting their buys as well. The auction is set to take place in Jaipur on December 18.

Just a few weeks ago, the teams announced the list of players to be retained and released for the 2019 edition of the tournament. While a lot of the usual suspects were retained, there were a few big names who were released by a few of the franchises.

The Kings XI Punjab, who finished at the bottom of the table last time around, released both Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch from the squad. Finch then decided not to take part in the tournament due to the busy schedule in 2019, including the ICC World Cup. His Australian counterpart, Glenn Maxwell, too decided to do the same once he was released by the Delhi Daredevils.

With just a few days left for the auction now, the IPL Governing Council released the list of players available for the upcoming auction. A total of 346 cricketers, including 227 Indians have been named.

Along with this, the Council also released the salary of the players retained by each of the teams.

Amongst the players in the auction, there are quite a few who are in the Rs. 2 crore category. Amongst the foreigners, England's Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, South Africa's Colin Ingram, Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews and Lasith Malinga, Australia's Shaun Marsh and D'Arcy Short, and New Zealand's Brendon McCullum and Corey Anderson are all in the top category.

Amongst the Indians, Jaydev Unadkat, who was released by the Rajasthan Royals, will enter the auction at a base price of Rs. 1.5 crore. Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Yuvraj Singh, and Ishant Sharma, each enter the auction at the base price of Rs. 1 crore.

Download the PDF of the complete list of players available for the IPL Auction


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli
Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
Roger Federer. Manchester United. BFC. RCB
IPL 2019: 5 cricketers who could be the costliest auction...
RELATED STORY
2019 IPL auction: One bowler each team could buy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who could be dark horses during the...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: How much money is left with each...
RELATED STORY
3 South Africans who could grab attention at the IPL auction
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who could be big buys in the IPL auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Auction: Players with Highest Base Price
RELATED STORY
One player each franchise should release before IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
Most expensive player at each IPL Auction from 2008 to 2018
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 transfers that could happen in the trade
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us