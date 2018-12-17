×
IPL Auction 2019 - Foreign players as dark horses who might set the paddles in motion

Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
110   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:01 IST

Colin Ingram
Colin Ingram

Right then. With the big auctions right around the corner, franchises would be all set with the set of players they want to target. While the noise all around has been about players like Shimron Hetmeyer, Jonny Bairstow, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakravarty et al, there are a host of other players who have flown under the radar in the build-up to the auctions. With wicket-keepers and middle order batsmen, both Indian and overseas, seemingly in high demand along with quality bowling options, below is a list of players who might pip over other players at the IPL Auctions.


Colin Ingram

The South African, now on a Kolpak deal with Glamorgan, has been around the T20 scene for a long while. Why he hasn't been able to crack the IPL code yet remains a mystery. With sparkling performances for Glamorgan in the blast and for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash, Colin Ingram could be a great top order pick for any team. He can chip in with a few overs too. Add to it the fact that he will be available for the full length of the tournament, expect Ingram to pip some of the more renowned batsmen up for auction.

Joe Denly


Joe Denly (left) shares a light moment
Joe Denly (left) shares a light moment

The English all-rounder disappeared from the scene altogether after his debut for England in 2010. He, however, had a resurgence of sorts playing for Kent in the blast and regularly playing in the PSL over the years. Now a T20 globetrotter, Denly could be a handy middle order bat for most teams. Most enticing is his leg-spin bowling, which makes him an all-rounder worth taking a punt on. Last season during the Blast, Denly became the first player to slam a century and grab hattrick in the same T20 match. Constantly ignored at the auctions, Joe Denly might finally find a home at the IPL this season.

Fawad Ahmed bowls during CXI v South Africa - International T20 Tour Match
Fawad Ahmed bowls during CXI v South Africa - International T20 Tour Match

Fawad Ahmed

Seemingly down and out after losing his contract with Victoria, Fawad Ahmed had a redemption of sorts playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL. Bowling alongside the miserly Sunil Narine, Fawad bamboozled batsmen with his guile and variations. Ending up as the tournament's highest wicket-taker, Fawad certainly has put himself in an excellent position to be picked. With overseas spinners like Adam Zampa failing to deliver, and teams reluctant to show faith in Adil Rashid, this might well be Fawad's year.




Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore MS Dhoni Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
Bharat Nittala
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Pursuing Btech from IIT-Roorkee . Huge cricket buff.
