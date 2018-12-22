IPL Auction 2019: Grading all eight teams from their buys

Chennai Super Kings will believe they have a squad to defend their crown from 2018

The 2019 IPL auction was a contrasting affair. While teams like Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals bid all day long for their earmarked players, teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings filled their areas of requirement and watched the action as it unfolded.

Like all previous auctions there were proven names who went unsold while new and emerging teenagers pocketed the big bucks.

By the end of the auction, some teams got their man while others had to resort to plan B and bid for another of their earmarked players.

Here is a detailed grading of all eight teams and their auction buys.

#8 Rajasthan Royals: C+

Jaydev Unadkat

Batsmen

Manan Vohra (20 Lakhs)

Manan Vohra is part of the talented bunch of players that have made a name for themselves through the IPL. He will be fighting for the opener's spot with Rahul Tripathi after Jos Butler leaves for national duty.

All Rounders

Liam Livingstone (50 Lakhs), Ashton Turner (50 Lakhs), Shashank Singh (30 Lakhs), Riyan Parag (20 Lakhs), Shubham Ranjane (20 Lakhs)

Liam Livingstone had a great Vitality T20 Blast season where in 7 matches he scored 318 runs at an average of 45.42 and a strike rate of 188.16, bowling his legbreaks Livingstone also captured 6 wickets in 7 matches at an economy of 8.25.

Ashton Turner is an Australian all rounder, who is a right hand batsman and an off break bowler. He has a career T20 strike rate of 142.56 and a career T20 economy rate of 6.97.

Bowlers

Jaydev Unadkat (8.4 Crores), Varun Aaron (2.4 Crores), Oshane Thomas (1.1 Crores)

Jaydev Unadkat took a paycut of 4 crore after a below par IPL 2018 season where he took 11 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 9.65. He will be given the job of leading the royals pace attack again in 2019.

Oshane Thomas had a great CPL season where he took 18 wickets in 10 matches at an economy rate of 8.36 to finish as the 2nd highest wicket taker in the tournament.

