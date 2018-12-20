IPL Auction 2019: Had a feeling I might go to Mumbai Indians, insists Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh's last appearance in national colours came during June 2017

What's the story?

Veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh has expressed delight at the prospect of playing for Mumbai Indians in the 2019 edition of the IPL. Attributing his late bid to the franchises' preference for youth, the 37-year old revealed that he had an inkling about his fate prior to the auction.

"Somewhere within me, there was a feeling that I might go to Mumbai. Frankly, I am looking for an opportunity to play this year and I am happy that it has come", Yuvraj told Mumbai Mirror.

When asked about the lack of interest for him during the first round of the auction, the veteran candidly admitted, "The reason is obvious, when you are putting together an IPL team, you will be looking at the youngsters. I am at that stage of my career where it could be presumed that I may be in the last stages of my career. I had hoped that there would be a buyer for me in the last round."

The background

Since the inaugural season in 2008, Yuvraj Singh has represented Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad in his IPL career thus far.

Currently, a shadow of his glorious self, Yuvraj was not picked when his name first came up in the recently completed auction for next year's IPL season. When he was brought back later at the behest of the franchises, the experienced left-hander was acquired by Mumbai Indians for INR 1 crore.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj, who had sparked bidding wars during the 2014 and 2015 auctions, found himself confronted with eerie silence this time around. Dispelling fears that the iconic cricketer may go unsold, Mumbai Indians finally signed him up at his base price.

The initial lack of interest for such a reputed Indian cricketer largely emanated from his disappointing stint for Kings XI Punjab during the 2018 IPL season. Yuvraj had scored just 65 runs from six innings before being dropped from the playing eleven.

Citing the frequent shift in batting positions for his disappointing season, Yuvraj exuded belief at grabbing the opportunity presented by Mumbai Indians.

What's next?

With the 2019 IPL starting only on March 29, there's still ample time for Yuvraj to regain his rhythm. His immense experience could be crucial for Punjab in their upcoming Ranji Trophy matches against Hyderabad and Kerala.

Following the conclusion of the Ranji Trophy, Yuvraj will return to Twenty20 cricket when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins on February 21.

