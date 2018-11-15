IPL Auction 2019: Mumbai Indians release 10 players

The Mumbai Indians finished fifth last season

We might just see a rejigged Mumbai Indians line-up for the 12th edition of the IPL.

Ahead of the 2019 auctions, the side has released as many as 10 players from its roster, including one capped player in the form of Saurabh Tiwary, five uncapped players and four internationals - JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman and Akila Dananjaya.

The three-time IPL champions, led by Rohit Sharma, have retained the likes of Kieron Pollard (who has been with the side since 2010), Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Ewin Lewis and Adam Milne.

They acquired the services of South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock recently, procuring him from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in an all-money deal.

The side has also placed its trust in young guns like Mayank Markande and Ishan Kishan, who shone for them last season. Apart from them, the core stays the same, including pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and the brother duo of Hardik and Krunal Pandya.

Suryakumar Yadav, who collected runs steadily at the top of the order, has also been named in the side, making the number of total retained players 18.

Pat Cummins, who was ruled out of IPL 2018, has been let go, along with South Africa's veteran batsman, JP Duminy.

The 2019 auctions will reportedly be held in Jaipur, on December 17 and 18.

The Mumbai Indians failed to qualify to the playoffs last season, collecting six wins from eight games and ending fifth on the points table.

Retained players: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Anukul Roy, Siddhesh Lad, Aditya Tare, Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff.

Released players: Saurabh Tiwary, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohsin Khan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba, Tajinder Singh Dhillon, JP Duminy, Pat Cummins, Mustafizur Rahman, Akila Dananjaya.