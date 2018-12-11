IPL Auction 2019 strategy: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad have been one of the most consistent teams in the past three seasons in the IPL getting to the playoffs all three times while making it to the finals on two of those occasions.

They were crowned champions in the 2016 season after they beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore but were beaten comfortably in the 2018 final by the Chennai Super Kings.

SRH have known to be the masters of the IPL auction as they have always come out of the auction room with some gems like Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson to name a few.

Going into this year's auction, there are still some areas to strengthen before they take the field for the 2019 IPL season, here are a few areas they need players to increase chances of an IPL title.

#1 Experienced opening batsman

The explosive Kiwi batsman will be a great addition alongside Warner

With Shikhar Dhawan traded to the Delhi Capitals and Alex Hales released before the auction, Shreevats Goswami is the only player in the current SRH squad who has had some opening experience from last season.

Last season, Dhawan was a permanent fixture at the top while the other opening spot was a game of musical chairs between Wriddhiman Saha, Alex Hales and Shreevats Goswami as neither of them was able to cement a spot at the top.

Explosive opener and batting mainstay David Warner returns from his ban this season and will slot back into his regular opening spot but SRH need someone experienced at the other end too after Dhawan's trade.

Sunrisers are a top-heavy team and hence having an experienced hand at the top of the innings is a must. Players like Brendon McCullum, Jason Roy who are experienced T20 campaigners and have played in the IPL can be picked or players like Mohammad Shehzad who performed exceptionally in the T10 league can also be brought into consideration.

