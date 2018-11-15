×
IPL Auction 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad release 9 players

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
News
219   //    15 Nov 2018, 17:55 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad have released their list of retained and released players. They have released as many as 9 players from their squad including the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan.

SRH already announced the trade with Delhi Daredevils for Shikhar Dhawan last week with Abhiskek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem and Vijay Shankar moving the other way. They had used their RTM card to get Dhawan back in the 2018 auction for a whopping Rs. 5.2 crores.

David Warner, who was suspended for the 2018 edition has been retained while his replacement, Alex Hales has been released. The English opener played just 6 matches and managed to notch 148 runs.

Wriddhiman Saha, who was picked up for 5 crores, has also been released after a poor season. The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman scored just 122 runs in 11 outings.

West Indies all-rounder, Carlos Brathwaite has also been released despite performing well when given a chance. He picked up 5 wickets and scored 75 runs in the 4 matches he played in the 2018 edition.

Sachin Baby, Mehdi Hasan, Tanmay Agarwal, and Bipul Sharma were picked up in the 2018 auction but never managed to get a game under their belt. All four of them have been released along with Chris Jordan, who got to play just one game.

Reports suggest that the IPL 2019 auctions will be held on December 17 & 18 this year in Jaipur.

SRH, who finished as runners-up in 2018, will be looking to replace the released players and strengthen their core to help them win the title in 2019.

Retained Players: Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Natarajan, Ricky Bhui, Sandeep Sharma, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Yusuf Pathan, Billy Stanlake, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Shakib Al-Hasan.

Released players: Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan and Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL Auction 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Chris Jordan Alex Hales
Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Football, Cricket and WWE enthusiast.
