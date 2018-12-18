IPL Auction 2019: Twitter reactions after the first round of the auction

Once again its that time of the year - IPL Auction - where you witness a lot of surprises. The 2019 IPL Auction is no different. We are just three hours into the auction, and we have seen it all - right from the franchises neglecting some quality players to the franchises striking some strange deals at the 2019 IPL Auction.

To everyone's surprise, Jaydev Unadkat, one of the most expensive players of the 2018 IPL Auction, once again managed to entice a lot of bidders as the deal finally closed at INR 8.4 crore. Interestingly, it was Rajasthan Royals who acquired Unadkat at the 2019 IPL Auction after having released him from the squad a few days back.

Another episode that caught a lot of eyeballs is Varun Chakravarthy's signing of INR 8.4 crore making him the joint-most expensive player in the 2019 IPL Auction so far. The TNPL star was under the scanner of franchises ever since his glorious performance for Karaikudi Kaalai at TNPL 2018. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in the bidding war to acquire the bowler. However, finally, Punjab managed to strike a deal with Varun.

However, besides some surprise signings, the franchises overlooked many of the quality players at the 2019 IPL Auction. The list of the players also includes Yuvraj Singh who unfortunately failed to attract any bids. On the same lines, Hazratullah Zazai and Reeza Hendricks also went unsold in the first part of the auction which irked the fans as they were said to be a hot property at the 2019 IPL Auction.

In addition to that, the list of unsold players includes Vinay Kumar, Kane Richardson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Shaun Marsh, and the list continues.

Following an action-packed first round, the fans came to Twitter express their feelings of joy, anticipation, shock, and happiness.

Here is how the Twitter reacted after the first round of IPL 2019 Auction

Why did CSK send their men for bidding? They should have just connected the call with Dhoni on their table and left the room with loudspeaker on. #IPLAuction — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 18, 2018

Grown up watching Yuvraj bat so brilliantly for India .... As a cricket fan I really hope someone bids for Yuvraj Singh at the end ....ok he may not be good anymore but he brings you millions of fans & viewership. Pick him for 1 cr. #IPLAuction #IPLAuction2019 pic.twitter.com/oLBIcRgLMC — Siddharth Jha (@jha_siddhus91) December 18, 2018

Yuvraj Singh in the auctions over the years:



2008 - Icon player (KXIP)

2011 - 1.8 million USD (PWI)

2014 - 14 CR (RCB)

2015 - 16 CR (DD)

2016 - 7 CR (SRH)

2018 - 2 CR (KXIP)

2019 - Unsold (First round)#IPLAuction — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) December 18, 2018

Most expensive uncapped players:



8.8cr Krunal Pandya in 2018

8.5cr Pawan Negi in 2016

8.4cr Varun Chakravarathy in 2019 — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 18, 2018

🏟 Get ready for more of M-A-L-I-N-G-A-A-A-A in your favourite MI blue 💙💙💙#CricketMeriJaan #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/cJkhh8LJcN — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) December 18, 2018

Delhi Capitals proved they are the same franchise with different name after paying 2 cr for Hanuma Vihari. #IPLAuction2019 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) December 18, 2018

Jaydev Unadkat watching team owners raise his bid. #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/cdclxnZfgb — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 18, 2018

Breaking News : PCB to hold an Auction where Pakistani Players will offer money to play for their desired IPL team. #IPLAuction — TIMES HOW (@TiimesHow) December 18, 2018

Navjot Singh Sidhu was planning to form a team to enter in this season's IPL but no Pakistani players are allowed in IPL #IPLAuction — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) December 18, 2018

Agar naam Jaydale Steynkat hota toh 10cr ka jaata https://t.co/Z3SL18m5lA — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 18, 2018

Unadkat is that bad looking guy in the college who has a hot girlfriend and everyone is jealous of him #IPLAuction — Shashi (@Shashi_cricket) December 18, 2018

That Annamalai moment from our dugout in the auction! #SuperAuction #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/RdU3OPPWX2 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 18, 2018

Disappointed to see no Beyonce on the Mumbai Indians table. #IPLAuction — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) December 18, 2018

Rajasthan picks the less deserving people-

Picks Gehlot as CM

Now Unadkat

#IPLAuction — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) December 18, 2018

Rajasthan Royals owner after buying Unadkat for 8.4 crores #IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/OJ3V1Wvg0p — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 18, 2018

I request to Jaipur Police to check RCB Management's Bags, pockets carefully.. don't let them carry Weed, Heroine, Beedi, Cigarette, Lighter etc. Thank You.#IPLAuction — Sudhanshu #17 (@beingsudhanshu_) December 18, 2018

Rajasthan Royals and Jaydev Unadkat are like Hrithik Roshan and Sussane Khan. You think they are done with each other, but they are not. #IPLAuction — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 18, 2018

Just imagine 🔥😱



First time RCB didn't choke in auction ☺#IPLAuction pic.twitter.com/2i0kjLyHzz — Troll Cricket Tamil Version (@TCTV_OFFL) December 18, 2018

