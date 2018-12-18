IPL Auction 2019: Twitter reactions after the first round of the auction
Once again its that time of the year - IPL Auction - where you witness a lot of surprises. The 2019 IPL Auction is no different. We are just three hours into the auction, and we have seen it all - right from the franchises neglecting some quality players to the franchises striking some strange deals at the 2019 IPL Auction.
To everyone's surprise, Jaydev Unadkat, one of the most expensive players of the 2018 IPL Auction, once again managed to entice a lot of bidders as the deal finally closed at INR 8.4 crore. Interestingly, it was Rajasthan Royals who acquired Unadkat at the 2019 IPL Auction after having released him from the squad a few days back.
Another episode that caught a lot of eyeballs is Varun Chakravarthy's signing of INR 8.4 crore making him the joint-most expensive player in the 2019 IPL Auction so far. The TNPL star was under the scanner of franchises ever since his glorious performance for Karaikudi Kaalai at TNPL 2018. Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders were involved in the bidding war to acquire the bowler. However, finally, Punjab managed to strike a deal with Varun.
However, besides some surprise signings, the franchises overlooked many of the quality players at the 2019 IPL Auction. The list of the players also includes Yuvraj Singh who unfortunately failed to attract any bids. On the same lines, Hazratullah Zazai and Reeza Hendricks also went unsold in the first part of the auction which irked the fans as they were said to be a hot property at the 2019 IPL Auction.
In addition to that, the list of unsold players includes Vinay Kumar, Kane Richardson, Abhimanyu Mithun, Morne Morkel, Dale Steyn, Luke Ronchi, Mushfiqur Rahim, Kusal Perera, Shaun Marsh, and the list continues.
Following an action-packed first round, the fans came to Twitter express their feelings of joy, anticipation, shock, and happiness.