IPL Auction 2020: 3 Karnataka players Anil Kumble could target

14 Dec 2019

Anil Kumble is the coach of Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab have been one of the most inconsistent teams of in the IPL. The team has always done well in the auction but the team has never lived up to the expectations on the field. They have been a part of the tournament since 2008 however; they have only played one final while the Mohali-based franchise has not lifted the IPL title yet.

The team owners have tried changing the team management frequently but none of them produced satisfactory results. This year, Punjab have roped in the former coach of the Indian team, Anil Kumble as their head coach. Kumble had been successful as the Indian coach hence, the fans have high hopes from him this year. He has a deep connection with Karnataka and he had played a key role in the acquisition of Karnataka stars Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith during the trade window.

The litmus test of a coach takes place during the auction and with the IPL auction approaching, here’s a look at three Karnataka players Kumble could target.

#3 Aniruddha Joshi

Aniruddha Joshi has a strike rate of 146.89 in T20 cricket

Anil Kumble would look to sign the stars of Karnataka Premier League in the auction. Aniruddha Joshi has been one of the biggest stars of KPL hence, he might be on the wishlist of Kings XI Punjab.

The all-rounder, Aniruddha played for Namma Shivamogga in KPL 2018 before switching to Mysuru Warriors this year. He played an integral role in his team's success as he played an innings of 125 runs in Mysuru's final match.

The right-handed batsman had not scored many runs before that game but he had impressed with the ball. He had remained unbeaten on 46 during a match against Hubli Tigers but apart from that, he did not contribute much in the batting department.

Talking about his bowling performance now, Joshi scalped 2 wickets with his right-arm off-break. He bowled a brilliant spell against Hubli Tigers where he gave away only 7 runs in his 2 overs while also taking the wicket of Krishnan Shrijith. The 32-year-old could fill in the all-rounder's spot of Kings XI Punjab's playing XI.

