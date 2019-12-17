IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who could become the most expensive Indian signing this year

KKR made some surprising releases in this season

The IPL 2020 auction is going to be held after the completion of India’s white-ball domestic season. All the players who have had a good time with bat or ball through the season, would have caught the attention of the franchises.

The season has been a kind of audition not only for the young domestic players but also for the veterans to make a case for themselves in the IPL auction. A few players definitely put up the numbers, which would be tough to ignore for the franchises when their names go under the hammer.

The auctions in the past have been full of surprises where players with very little international experience have also got huge bids. That it can happen again in this auction as there are some very talented players up for grabs in the pool.

On that note, here is a look at three players who could become the most expensive Indian signing in the IPL 2020 auction:

#3 Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa’s performance in the domestic season wasn’t great, but he has been a proven match-winner in the IPL in the past. He has more than 4000 runs under his belt across all seasons of the league.

Uthappa might be past his peak now, but he can still perform the role of an anchor in T20 cricket. There are a few IPL franchises that have a lot of stroke-players but lack people who can hold the innings together. Uthappa can be the right choice for them as he is experienced enough to know how to adapt according to the situation of the game.

The base price of Uthappa is Rs. 1.5 crore, which is already pretty high to start with. If a bidding war starts and continues for a few rounds, the price is bound to get quite high. He might well end up as the most expensive Indian player in the auction.

