IPL Auction 2020: 48-year-old Pravin Tambe promises to play with the mindset of a 20-year-old for KKR

Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders at his base price of ₹20 lakhs in the IPL 2020 Auction, has promised to bring all his experience into play in the upcoming IPL season. Tambe, at the age of 48, became the oldest player to receive a bid in the history of the IPL auction.

The Mumbai-based leg spinner revealed how his age doesn't obstruct his positivity and energy towards the game and depicted his excitement to play the upcoming season of IPL.

I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young. I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing.

People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hardwork. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I’m really excited to play for them.

Tambe thanked his family for their constant support and the Kolkata Knight Riders management, who showed faith in him as he promised to repay their belief next year.

My family has supported me all these years. They keep inspiring me. KKR must have seen something in me to have bought me. I’m grateful to KKR team management. I want to give them back. If you get the support, you can go a long way.

Tambe played three seasons for Rajasthan Royals and also represented Gujarat Lions and Sunrisers Hyderabad in his IPL career. With 28 wickets in 33 matches, Tambe has an economy rate of 7.75 in the league.

His only hattrick in the IPL was against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2014, when he struck 3/24 that earned RR a victory by 10 runs. Tambe expressed how he was looking forward to repeating his match-winning performances yet again.

I distinctly remember the moment. I’m really proud to be playing for the same team now. It was a match-winning show and my dream now would be to give a similar match-winning performance for KKR.

Tambe, who works as a sports teacher in DY Patil, is expected to replace Piyush Chawla, who was released by KKR earlier. Depicting his role in the KKR squad, he quoted:

I knew I would fit in as a back-up player. They did not have many spinners left in the slot. I’m just focusing about performing well. I don’t want to bother what people are talking about. I never played cricket to achieve anything. I love this game and that’s what has kept me going always.

Tambe was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017, but the experienced leg spinner didn't play a game for SRH. It will be intriguing to see how KKR uses his services for the upcoming IPL season.