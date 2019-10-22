IPL Auction 2020: 5 overseas players who could receive major bids

The IPL auction for next season will take place in December.

According to the official BCCI announcement, the IPL 2020 auctions will take place at Kolkata on 19 December 2019. The pre-auction trade window will be open with a deadline of 15 November 2019.

Overseas players generate a lot of excitement among the fans of the IPL who find it fascinating to see the Indian players combining with their international counterparts to put on show stopping performances.

However, choosing the right combination of foreign players is a difficult task for the franchises as there are just a few overseas slots allotted to each of them.

The managements have to make sure that each player they select is a match-winner who has a crucial role in the playing XI. Owing to their recent form, some overseas players who were not part of the previous season could be in demand this year.

Predictably, experienced players like Eoin Morgan, Mitchell Starc and Jason Roy would incite a bidding war. However, some unforeseen overseas individuals mentioned in the following list could also receive a contract with some buzz this year.

#5 Jason Holder

It has been a while since Jason Holder last played an IPL match. Holder has played for Chennai Super Kings, SunRisers Hyderabad, and Kolkata Knight Riders in his IPL career. However, he doesn't hold a grandiose IPL resume.

During the 2019 IPL auction, Holder found no buyers for his lofty base price of 1.5 crore INR. From the franchises' point of view, it was reasonable for them to avoid Holder as they were unconfident about spending that much cash on him.

However, Holder has a high chance of getting a contract in this year's auction. The career trajectory of Holder looks brighter this year. Cricket West Indies has named him as the Test Player of the Year 2019. ICC ranked him as their #1 Test all-rounder during January 2019 - a place which he still holds.

During the 2019 World Cup, Holder achieved a milestone of 100 ODI matches for West Indies. Apart from all these achievements, Holder was the third leading wicket-taker in CPL 2019 and spearheaded the Barbados Tridents to a title victory.

