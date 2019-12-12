IPL Auction 2020: When and where to watch, retained players list, guidelines, and auction purse

Hugh Edmeades will the auctioneer at IPL auction 2020

The VIVO IPL auction is only a week away, and preparations for the mega event enter its final stage as franchises ponder over their strategies heading into the auction. With as many as 971 players registering for the auction, including 215 capped and 754 uncapped players along with a couple of players from the associate nations, all the franchises have limited spots available to bid for in the auction.

Only a handful of players who will get the nod from all the eight teams will be allowed to participate in the auction as only 73 spots will be up for grabs for the upcoming edition of the league. It will be a tussle between the teams as they look to plug in the deficiencies in their retained squad before the IPL 2020.

Each team was allotted a specific purse of INR 85 Cr to form a squad of a maximum of 25 players for the next season. However, after retaining a certain number of players, each team is now left with a purse that they can now spend to buy more players in the auction on December 19.

With only a few spots remaining for each team to complete their squad, it will be a mini-auction and hence will take place on a single day, unlike other IPL auctions that were conducted over two days in the past.

Here's all you need to know about the event:

IPL auction 2020 date: December 19, 2019 (Thursday)

IPL auction 2020 venue: Kolkata

IPL auction 2020 time: 2:30 PM IST

IPL auction 2020 Live telecast: The IPL auction 2020 will officially be telecasted on the Star Sports network. The entire event will also be live-streamed on Hotstar.

Rules and Guidelines

IPL auction proceeding during the mega-auction in 2018

- The available players will be categorized based on their skills into various categories before their names reach the auction table. Franchises will be able to bid for players from categories like batsmen, bowlers, all-rounder, and wicket-keepers.

- The auction process will start with auctioneer (Hugh Edmeades will the auctioneer for IPL 2020) calling out the names of players from each category one after the other.

- One of the teams places the opening bid as others join in to bid for the specific player. Teams continue bidding until the highest bid is further challenged. The auctioneer calls the player as sold with an auction price equal to the highest bid placed by any of the teams in the auction.

- However, players failing to induce an opening bid go unsold in the auction.

- These unsold players can be called again upon any team's insistence in the later stages of the auction. The auctioneer asks each team to offer their list of interested players for whom they can bid at a base price half of what was proposed earlier by the player.

