IPL 2020: Five unsold bowlers who could return as replacements

Kesrick Williams vs India in 2019

A lot of money was spent on 19 December at Kolkata when the IPL Auction for the 13th season took place. A total of 62 players were bought by the eight different franchises and over ₹140 crores were spent on them.

As expected, Pat Cummins and a few more Australians were the picks of the lot. Like all seasons, this year too saw several big names being left out of the league. Given the nature of the cricketing schedule, several players get injured at key moments and IPL has seen quite a few iconic moments where unsold players after making a comeback as injury replacements have gone on to do incredible things and written themselves into the folklore of this incredible tournament.

On that note, let’s have a look at five bowlers who could be called back as replacements.

#5 Jhye Richardson - 1 CR

Jhye Richardson

An Australian bowler who loves to bowl quick, Jhye Richardson has come up the ranks pretty quickly and done well for most of the teams which he has played. Jhye Richardson was part of the World Cup squad which was supposed to travel to England but an injury didn’t allow him to go and Kane Richardson took his place in the squad.

The 23-year-old pacer from Western Australia has picked up 24 wickets in 12 ODIs and he picked up the wicket of Virat Kohli twice in the three-match ODI series earlier this year. He is a young bowler who wants to make his mark at the highest level. He can even bat a bit and is a fantastic fielder as well. Although he hasn’t played in the IPL, the Aussie quick can offer a lot if picked by any of the sides as a replacement for the upcoming IPL season.

