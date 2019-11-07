IPL Auction 2020: Four Players KKR should target in the auction

Shubman Gill and Andre Russel were the only 2 two players who gave consistent performances.

The IPL 2020 auction is set to take place on December 19th. After a lacklustre season last time out, KKR will look to bounce back and if the change in staff is anything to go by, KKR are looking to make a big statement this season. After bringing in Brendon McCullum and Kyle Mills as head coach and bowling coach, respectively, KKR will look to bring in a balance of young and experience after releasing players like Robin Uthappa, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Piyush Chawla.

On that note, let's take a look at four players who should be targeted by KKR in the auction.

#4 Eoin Morgan

The World Cup-winning captain surprisingly went unsold in both 2018 and 2019 auctions.

The World Cup-winning captain surprisingly went unsold in both 2018 and 2019 auctions though proving his capability of winning matches single-handedly. Eoin Morgan, who is a two-time IPL winner, couldn't replicate his success in IPL as he did at the International level. He played a total of 52 matches scoring 854 runs at an average of 21.

KKR lack a dependable overseas middle-order batsman. Eoin Morgan is one of those batsmen who can change the flow of the game at any time. Joe Denly, who failed to perform in the last season, would probably be released ahead of the auction. Morgan will be a great pick to replace him.

He had a decent World Cup where he scored 371 runs at 42 per innings with an incredible strike rate of 111. His leadership skills could also get him a chance to captain an IPL team for the first time. Both his experience in the captaincy and limited-overs cricket can help KKR to win the title.

