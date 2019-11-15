IPL Auction 2020: List of players released and retained by Mumbai Indians after the trade window

Fambeat FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Nov 2019, 18:19 IST SHARE

Evin Lewis will be a part of the auction pool in 2020

The most successful franchise in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians, will look to defend their title successfully when they take to the field in IPL 2020. With the IPL 2020 Auction just a few weeks away, the MI's think tank would have surely laid out the game plan for the upcoming season.

As the Mumbai-based franchise got Trent Boult and Dhawal Kulkarni in the trade window, their fast bowling attack looks stronger than ever. These acquisitions have prompted Mumbai to release a host of fast bowlers, namely Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran and Alzarri Joseph from the squad.

Furthermore, the franchise has also released the out-of-favour Evin Lewis from the squad along with Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting. They traded Mayank Markande and Siddhesh Lad during the trade window to Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively.

Nevertheless, Mumbai has a complete squad featuring international stars from all over the globe.

On that note, let us now have a look at the full list of players who have been retained and released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction.

List of players released by MI

Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Jason Behrendorff, Beuran Hendricks, Ben Cutting, Yuvraj Singh, Mayank Markande (Traded), Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Pankaj Jaswal, Siddhesh Lad (Traded), Alzarri Joseph.

List of players retained by MI

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Anmolpreet Singh, Jayant Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni (Traded in), Quinton de Kock, Kieron Pollard, Sherfane Rutherford (Traded in), Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Trent Boult (Traded in).

After the trade window, Mumbai Indians still have a purse of 13.05 Crores INR left with them and they can buy a maximum of 7 players in the auction, of which only 2 can be overseas players.