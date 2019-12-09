IPL Auction 2020: The most expensive players from each auction and how they fared

Gautam Gambhir.

The 13th auction in the history of the Indian Premier League is all set to take place on 19th December 2019 in Kolkata. Once again, the 8 teams will battle to clinch the IPL title as the fans await the next season. All the respective franchises have released their list of retained players and would look to sign some worthy players in the upcoming auction.

971 players have registered themselves for the upcoming auction and from them, 713 belong to India. 55 players from this list belong to Australia, which is the highest number for any overseas country. However, there are a few stars who will not take part in this auction. Mitchell Starc, Liam Livingstone and Joe Root are some stars who have not registered for this mega-event leaving many in the cricketing fraternity dismayed.

The fans always have their eyes on the most expensive player of the auction as he emerges as the biggest winner of the auction. This article features the list of most expensive players from each IPL auction and how they fared in the succeeding season. They are:

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings, 2008)

MS Dhoni is still a part of Chennai Super Kings.

The year 2008 was when the first IPL auction happened. MS Dhoni became the show stopper in that edition as he emerged as the most expensive player. Chennai Super Kings signed him for a staggering $1.5 million.

The amount invested in him did not go in vain as he led his side from the front. He aggregated 414 runs in that season at a strike-rate of 133.54. He smashed 38 fours and15 sixes in that edition and took his team to the final where they lost against Rajasthan Royals. His highest individual batting score came in the game against the Royal Challengers Banglore side, where he smashed 65 runs from just 30 balls.

