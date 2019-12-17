IPL Auction 2020: Three released players Rajasthan Royals will look to buy back

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty

Jaydev Unadkat

Ever since the historic victory in the inaugural edition of IPL, Rajasthan Royals haven't managed to get their act going and will be looking to alter the same when they take the field next season. However, before the actual tournament, the team owners and coaches will go against each other in the auction slated to be held in Kolkata on 19 December.

Rajasthan Royals like all the other teams have released quite a few players from their previous squad including some top class players which they might look to buyback this year.

2020 might be the breakthrough year for them but for that to happen, RR needs to finetune their set of players and consider whom they buy back in the auctions.

Now with the auctions slated to be held in a day's time, let us have a look at 3 possible players who might be bought back by Rajasthan Royals from their released list.

Rajasthan Royals had bought Jaydev Unadkat for a whopping ₹8.4 crores last season owing to the reputation he had made especially in this format. However he didn’t manage to leave up to the reputations and had a horrendous season with the ball. The left-arm seamer conceded his runs at an economy of over 10 an over and bagged just 10 wickets from 11 outings.

Coming into the auctions, Unadkat has looked in good rhythm in the domestic circuit. He is bound to fetch a good amount but it won't be anywhere close to what he got in the last two seasons.

