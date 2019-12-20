IPL Auction 2020: Unsold XI from this year's auction

Brathwaite has been a big letdown in the IPL

It was yet another exhilarating Indian Premier League auction that took place in Kolkata. Considering the fact that next year's auction is going to be a mega-auction and the players that are going to go under hammer are just for a year, the teams went aggressively for big stars. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Morris and Nathan Coulter-Nile were amongst the biggest buys at the auction. Apart from this established names, some lesser-known and inexperienced players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi, Priyam Garg grabbed eyeballs and made more than ₹1 crore at the auction.

While the teams did not shy away from putting big bucks on these young players, there were some big names that failed to attract any bidders. All these players are proven customers either in international cricket or in the IPL. But unfortunately, all these players failed to make the cut. Here is the Unsold XI from this year's auction.

Openers

Martin Guptill, Evin Lewis

Martin Guptill

Despite being one of the most successful opening batsmen in the history of T20 cricket, Martin Guptill has failed to perform in the IPL. Guptill has played just 13 IPL games with a mediocre average of 22.50. Guptill was part of Sunrisers Hyderabad's squad last year where he played 3 games scoring 81 runs for his side. Unfortunately, it wasn't good enough for him to be retained.

Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis has played some stunning innings for West Indies in T20 cricket. Owing to his batting prowess Lewis was bought by Mumbai Indians in 2018. Despite having an average debut season, the left-handed batsman was retained for 2019. However, things didn't improve for Lewis as he ended up scoring just 48 runs in 3 games in the entire season. Lewis did not attract any buyers this time around.

