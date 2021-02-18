 IPL Auction 2021 Live Updates, Players list and price details

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of India’s biggest carnival is here as 292 players are all set to go under the hammer for the IPL 2021 player auction, which starts in Chennai on Thursday (February 18) at 3 PM IST / 9:30 GMT.

If the list of released and retained players raised eyebrows on January 21, there is a bigger prospect of the same as eight franchises would be fighting out with one another not just fill the voids in their squad, but also in their trophy cabinet.

Talents in both overseas and local slots, batting and bowling departments, capped and uncapped categories, senior and junior levels are primed to keep Mr. Hugh Edmeades – the auctioneer – busy deep into Thursday evening.

If there are the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and Steve Smith to dazzle the owners, there are also Indian stars like Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh and Shivam Dube who are likely to burn a hole in the wallets of the franchises.

While a riveting exhibition awaits fans and viewers all over the world, the victory of the various stakeholders occupying the eight tables will boil down to their sheer business acumen and presence of mind.

