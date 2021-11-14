IPL Auction 2022: 3 franchises that might target Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes' return to cricket comes as good news not just for England, but for IPL teams ahead of the IPL Auction 2022. Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket to focus on his mental health.

The all-rounder has now signed up and said he's ready for the Ashes in December. Hence, there is hope that Stokes will also be available to play the entire season of the marquee tournament.

He currently represents the Rajasthan Royals, who might still consider retaining the swashbuckling all-rounder, which, if they do, makes this entire topic a moot point.

If they don't, there are nine teams in the fray that would shell out a considerable amount of money to acquire Stokes' services.

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three franchises that might engage in an intense paddle battle for Ben Stokes.

#1 Chennai Super Kings, front-runners for Stokes in IPL Auction 2022

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad and MS Dhoni saw Ben Stokes up close when they shared the dressing room. This was when Rising Pune Supergiants filled in for the Tamil Nadu side of the IPL in 2016 and 2017.

With the IPL Auction 2022 looming, the franchise will look to bolster their side by roping in Stokes. With the side likely to retain Sam Curran ahead of Dwayne Bravo, Stokes would make for a valuable addition to the side.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Not a team to back off from shelling out the big bucks, Royal Challengers Bangalore have made quite the splurge in the past. If they miss out on AB de Villiers' services next year, it shouldn't come as a surprise if they go all out on Ben Stokes. They could go for Stokes at the IPL Auction 2022 and make him their No.3 or 4 with Glenn Maxwell.

It would also solve the quality all-rounder issue that has plagued the side for a few seasons now. This includes solving the issue of having a death bowling option.

#3 Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell and Sunil Narine have been the lone destructive forces for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Having a high-impact player in Ben Stokes will make them a solid side. Both KKR and Stokes have shown the ability to bounce back in the face of adversity.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

IPL Auction 2022 just might see KKR go on an all-out bidding war with other franchises to bag Stokes.

Edited by Aditya Singh