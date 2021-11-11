IPL Auction 2022: 3 franchises who will not need new captains

The 2022 IPL Auction will be on the minds of players and franchises ahead of the next edition of the marquee cricket tournament. With the inclusion of two new franchises, there will be more scope for a larger auction pool and that will mean there will be an epic paddle battle in store.

Some of the existing franchises, three to be precise, wouldn't really bother tinkering with the change in captaincy. Two of the sides have even won the IPL more than thrice and that was all under the same skipper.

Ahead of the 2022 IPL auction, we take a look at three franchises that will not require a new captain to helm the team.

#3 MS Dhoni will not go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction 2022 and will stick with CSK

MS Dhoni has been a constant presence in the IPL as he's been with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Come the IPL Auction 2022, Dhoni will still don the Chennai Yellow and will be a no-surprises-there absentee.

Dhoni has guided the team to four IPL titles and there is no chance of the franchise letting him go unless he calls it a day. That makes CSK one of the sides that will not have a new skipper.

#2 Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians will stick together

Rohit Sharma has been Mumbai's poster boy and their most successful skipper, winning five IPL titles with the team.

The flamboyant opener has led by example and he will conveniently sit out of the IPL Auction 2022 as MI sit down and gather a new side for him to lead in the upcoming tournament.

#1 Sanju Samson deserves another run as Rajasthan Royals captain

Sanju Samson's captaincy might not have gone the way Rajasthan expected it to, but it's early years for the Kerala wicketkeeper-batsman. The team finished seventh in the points table and were pretty much a wooden spoon in IPL 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It didn't help that they had an injury-riddled season with Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer missing out. The team does have quality firepower and grooming Samson would be the way to go rather than letting him into the 2022 IPL auction pool.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar