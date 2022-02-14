IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the CSK squad that might be exposed

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defied logic during their involvement in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, but they've made a name for themselves as an unorthodox bunch who somehow manage to get things done.

Fresh off their fourth IPL title, the Men in Yellow brought back several trusted performers and signed a plethora of lesser-known domestic talent during the IPL 2022 auction.

CSK's squad for IPL 2022: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, KM Asif, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande

The league might see a drop in quality because of the addition of two new teams, so it might be harsh to judge a roster so early in the season. But here are three glaring issues with the CSK squad that might be exposed down the line.

#3 CSK don't have a trusted wrist-spinner

Having released the likes of Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma, CSK don't have a trusted wrist-spinner in their IPL 2022 squad. Young Prashant Solanki is the only such bowler on the roster, while Maheesh Theekshana provides the mystery spin variety.

Solanki has been a CSK net bowler before, so the franchise clearly has faith in his abilities. He has been good in domestic cricket of late, but the 21-year-old might not be ready for the IPL level so early in his career. Theekshana, meanwhile, would take up an overseas slot - something CSK can't afford if they want to field an express quick in Adam Milne.

CSK have never been too reliant on wrist-spinners; they won IPL 2021 playing only Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. It's also unlikely for games to be played at the spin-friendly Chepauk this year, so the defending champions might get away with not having a wrist-spinner. But a trusted wicket-taking option is something CSK would've loved to have in their spin department.

#2 CSK don't have proven Indian pace options

Deepak Chahar was signed for a whopping INR 14 crore, but the all-rounder isn't a bowler who is reliable at all stages of the innings. CSK went after names like Kartik Tyagi and Avesh Khan but pulled out when the price got too steep, leaving them with inexperienced names in the domestic pace department.

Their most exciting signing was that of U-19 World Cup star Rajvardhan Hangargekar, but the young fast bowler might be too raw to make the playing XI in IPL 2022. Others like KM Asif and Tushar Deshpande have played only a handful of IPL games without much success, while Simarjeet Singh is yet to make his debut.

CSK would've loved to have an Indian fast bowler capable of bowling in the 140s, but they'll have to make do with a series of inexperienced options who aren't finished products yet.

#1 As always, CSK's key players are on the wrong side of 30

Most of CSK's core is on the wrong side of 30; in fact, many are on the wrong side of 35. Fitness and fielding have been issues for the four-time champions over the last few IPL seasons, and things might come to a head in 2022.

Players like Ambati Rayudu, Robin Uthappa and MS Dhoni don't play a lot of top-level cricket and might be rusty by the time the IPL rolls around. Others, like Dwayne Bravo, have had to deal with plenty of injuries even within a single IPL season.

This is a problem CSK have always had, and also one they've managed to overcome. But the 2020 season's debacle was largely caused due to rustiness, and that's something the Men in Yellow can't afford in the modified 10-team league.

In the long run, CSK might not have a solid core to keep their consistent performances going. With the future of the IPL auction hanging in limbo, they might be forced into a massive rebuild at an inopportune stage, especially if Dhoni decides to hang up his gloves.

Edited by Sai Krishna

