IPL Auction 2022: 3 glaring issues with the GT squad that might be exposed

Although they signed three quality players in the draft, the Gujarat Titans (GT) ended the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction as one of the most unfancied franchises in the competition.

GT couldn't build on their base of Rashid Khan, Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill effectively enough as they signed 20 players at the auction to end up with a roster that looks a touch half-baked.

GT's squad for IPL 2022: Shubman Gill, Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan

Here are three glaring issues with the GT squad for IPL 2022 that might be exposed down the line.

#3 GT are heavily reliant on Hardik Pandya with the bat

GT have a solid opening combination in Jason Roy and Shubman Gill, but their middle-order options aren't as convincing.

Names like Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia and Matthew Wade are all capable cricketers, but they have their weaknesses and aren't proven IPL performers. As a result, the bulk of run-scoring responsibility in the middle overs could fall on Hardik Pandya's shoulders.

The presence of three quality frontline pacers and Shankar allows Pandya to play as a specialist batter, but the 28-year-old needs to be at the top of his game - not only as a finisher but also as someone who can counter all kinds of bowling to make up for the shortcomings of his peers.

Pandya hasn't been anywhere near his best over the last two IPL seasons, and that has to change if GT are to compete for a playoff spot.

#2 GT's bench lacks quality options

GT placed their faith in youngsters and inexperienced overseas players at the IPL 2022 auction. While they may reap the benefits of the same if player development proceeds to plan, an injury or two could result in backups being forced into the playing XI even when they're not ready.

Apart from a few names like Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav and David Miller, who might not fit into the playing XI anyway, GT's backups don't really inspire confidence. Noor Ahmad and Sai Sudharsan are immensely talented teenagers, but they're still very inexperienced at the top level. Alzarri Joseph hasn't found a way to translate his ODI form into a shorter format, while the others are probably over the hill too.

All IPL 2022 franchises have suffered a dip in quality due to the addition of two new teams, but GT appear worse off than the others.

#1 GT's batting lineup is poorly constructed

For the majority of the IPL 2022 auction, GT had barely any specialist top-order batters. They focused on acquiring expensive all-rounders, even if that came at the cost of missing out on reliable names.

As a result of their questionable roster construction, GT have only three specialist Indian batters - Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Abhinav Manohar - and two specialist overseas batters - Jason Roy and David Miller. All other names are all-rounders, and while this would be fine if they were top-order batters who can chip in with a few overs, they have batted in the middle order for most of their IPL career.

Can Shankar deliver at No. 3? Can Tewatia, whose batting has been distinctly sub-par barring a couple of innings, turn out to be a matchwinner and justify his massive INR 9 crore price tag? Can Manohar make the step up to the IPL level after just four domestic T20 games?

GT's batting lineup won't strike fear among opposition teams.

