IPL Auction 2022: 3 observations from KL Rahul's reported move as Lucknow skipper

Ahead of the IPL Auction 2022, reports of KL Rahul likely to lead the new Lucknow team, slated to debut next year, have been doing the rounds. With this, India's most flamboyant and in-form batter in recent times just rests the case that he's a hot commodity in the IPL at any stage.

Three years with the Punjab Kings that also saw him lead the side for two seasons meant that Rahul had just begun learning the ropes as skipper. A potential move to Lucknow would mean he would be Stephen Curry to Lucknow's Warriors.

Beyond this comparison, we take a look at the three advantages of KL Rahul leading a new franchise.

#1 KL Rahul's chance to set a new legacy

Although we stress that KL Rahul's move is yet to be made official, perhaps his penciling in the decision would have been due to the fact that he would have an entirely new team at his disposal. This would give him a squad that can be constructed around the Karnataka batter, who has single-handedly carried the PBKS side on multiple occasions.

Not only would this mean he would have a say in building title-winning rosters, he would also have the chance to lead a new franchise to winning the trophy in the years to come.

#2 Lucknow will benefit from his talent to lead with the bat

KL Rahul's last two IPL's have yielded 600+ runs and that is testimony of how he shoulders his responsibility. He may not have led Punjab to victory, but his skills as a batter were on full display as he notched up one scintillating innings after another.

Should he continue in a rich vein of form and have a solid support system to finish off what he starts, this just might be the start the side will look for.

#3 Good leadership can earmark him for India captaincy

Why not? If KL Rahul can show considerable success as skipper of the Lucknow franchise, he can be looked at as India's skipper in a shorter format or for that matter even fill in for Rohit Sharma if the situation arises.

Rahul has been earmarked for the future since his India debut across formats and perhaps leading a new team to their maiden title will be a win-win for both parties.

Edited by Rohit Mishra