IPL Auction 2022: 3 openers RCB will target 

IPL Auction 2022 is just around the corner. Some of the players going under the hammer are bonafide match-winners. We will get to watch franchisees bid intensely in an attempt to sign these cricket superstars.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be looking to snap up some talented openers to strengthen their top order. They already have Virat Kohli in their ranks, a man who can win matches single-handedly. However, it would be good to get another in-form opener to compliment the Indian captain on the crease.

Ahead of the all-important IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three players who should be targeted by RCB for the opening batsman slot.

#1 Faf du Plessis: An opener worth the moolah

Matches: 100, Runs: 2935, Avg: 34.94, SR: 131.09, 100s: 0, 50s: 22

The numbers say it all for Faf du Plessis. He even has a similar approach to that of Kohli. RCB wouldn't mind paying the big bucks for the former Proteas skipper if they enter bidding for Faf at IPL Auction 2022.

He was incredible with the bat in CSK's winning title run, scoring 633 runs from 16 matches, including six fifties.

#2 David Warner: Most sought after player in IPL Auction 2022

Matches: 150, Runs: 5449, Avg: 41.6. SR: 139.97, 100s: 4, 50s: 50

The Aussie opener has parted ways with Sunrisers Hyderabad. The 2022 IPL auction might see an intense bidding war for the talismanic player who will surely be a welcome addition to the RCB ranks. He is not only an explosive batsman but also a leader, something that Bangalore are in need of after Kohli stepped down from the captaincy role.

David Warner will be one of those players who will be keen to cement his credentials as a solid matchwinner. The added motivation will serve Bangalore well.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal: RCB may buy him back

Matches: 29, Runs: 884, Avg: 31.57, SR: 125.04. 100s: 1, 50s: 6

It's a simple decision to make. If RCB feel that Padikkal, their breakout star in 2020, is Kohli's preferred partner of choice, they will make a beeline for the Karnataka bat.

Also Read Article Continues below

Padikkal might also be one of those players who will go for major money in the IPL Auction 2022. So it remains to be seen if the think-tank is ready to splurge on the southpaw and groom him like they did with Kohli in 2008!

Edited by Diptanil Roy