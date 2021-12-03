3 players released by CSK who would be on the radar of new teams before IPL Auction 2022

IPL Auction 2022 is reportedly set to take place next month. Before that, the two new teams, namely Ahmedabad and Lucknow, will have to submit their respective lists of players drafted for the 2022 season.

Ahmedabad and Lucknow will make their debuts in the IPL 2022. Both teams have reportedly received permission from the BCCI to add three players each to their respective squads ahead of IPL Auction 2022.

They can sign a maximum of two Indian players and one foreigner. The deadline to sign the three names is December 25. It will be interesting to see which players are picked by the two new teams.

The chances of Ahmedabad and Lucknow targeting players released by the Chennai Super Kings are high because CSK won the IPL 2021 trophy. They had a squad full of champions, but the Chennai-based franchise could only retain four players from that team. They retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadega, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Other names are up for grabs. Today, we will look at the three players released by CSK who could earn a contract from the two new teams before IPL Auction 2022.

#1 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has performed exceptionally well in the IPL

Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2021 with 633 runs. He lost out to his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad for the Orange Cap by just two runs. He scored the most runs by an overseas player. Notably, his half-century in the summit clash helped the Chennai Super Kings become champions by defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Many fans expected the Super Kings would retain their South African star. However, the Chennai-based franchise retained Moeen Ali over du Plessis ahead of the IPL Auction 2022.

Faf is a free agent now so the two new teams can approach him. Fans should note that du Plessis has been a part of an IPL franchise owned by Lucknow team owner Sanjiv Goenka in the past. He turned up for Rising Pune Supergiant when CSK received a temporary suspension. Thus, there is a chance that Lucknow may sign him.

#2 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina retired from all formats of international cricket in August 2020. He skipped IPL 2020 due to personal reasons but won IPL 2021 with the Chennai Super Kings.

The 2011 Cricket World Cup winner was not at his best in IPL 2021, which is why he was released ahead of IPL Auction 2022. Raina could return to CSK in 2022, but the two new teams may not allow him to enter the IPL Auction 2022.

Raina belongs to Uttar Pradesh and may wish to represent Lucknow in their first IPL season. The southpaw also has a close connection with Ahmedabad, having captained the Gujarat Lions before.

Although Raina is not in the best touch, the two new franchises could target him before the IPL Auction 2022. He is a captaincy choice, a seasoned campaigner in the IPL, and he will be helpful for marketing purposes.

#3 Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has improved a lot in the last two years. He has become one of the top all-rounders in the country courtesy of his recent performances. The right-arm pacer was the most successful bowler for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 with 21 wickets.

However, the Chennai Super Kings released him ahead of IPL Auction 2022 because of the retention limit. Thakur is a utility player who can bowl four overs of right-arm pace and scalp wickets regularly. He can also smack some big shots in the death overs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Given that he has a lot of years left in his career, Shardul could be signed by one of the two new teams before IPL Auction 2022.

Edited by Aditya Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Which Indian player from the CSK squad has more chances of joining one of the two new teams? Shardul Thakur Suresh Raina 1 votes so far