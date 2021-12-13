IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why Kane Williamson is SRH's MVP

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the teams in IPL 2021 that had a poor run and are in dire need of an upgrade with a solid side with the 2022 IPL auction looming.

With David Warner, their longtime skipper, not retained and entering the IPL auction pool as one of those big-bucks players, Hyderabad have all but confirmed the fact that Kane Williamson is their trump card. The Kiwi was retained alongside Abdul Samad and seamer Umran Malik

Ahead of the upcoming auction, SRH will look to build a formidable team around Williamson who is their perfect MVP. Here are our three reasons why.

#3 Williamson's IPL experience makes him too valuable to be let into the IPL auction pool

The 31-year-old has played 62 games in the IPL, scoring 1885 runs at an average of 40.11. He has 17 fifties to show for with a strike rate of 131.27.

These might not be the greatest of numbers and would pale in comparison to what Warner stacked up after joining the Hyderabad ranks. However, Williamson has been one of the long-standing players and his synergy with the team will be one of the foundations of the franchise's success.

#2 He has an excellent record leading New Zealand

Kane Williamson has led NZ in 78 ODIs with a 42-33 win-loss ratio. The T20I record shows 56 T20Is with a 28:27 run and these are decent numbers considering the quality cricket the team has played over the last couple of years.

International captaincy experience and the ability to handle pressure while also making logical and sound decisions just add to his reputation.

#1 He is a solid batter with the ability to take the game away

Williamson's IPL stats mentioned above may not seem as impressive. However, in each of those 17 fifties he's stacked up, Williamson has played an innings of flamboyance and threatened to take the game away from the opposition.

This makes him an ideal MVP candidate as he has delivered in crunch situations in the past for SRH.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar