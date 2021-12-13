3 reasons why KKR might try and go for Shubman Gill at IPL auction 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) experienced completely contrasting fortunes during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season.

They were totally ragged in the first half and were languishing towards the bottom half of the points table when the tournament was halted.

However, KKR returned completely refreshed and recharged in the UAE leg and ended up reaching the final, where they went down to Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Opener Shubman Gill was among the ones who played a pivotal role in the turning around the franchise’s fortunes.

Gill ended up scoring 478 runs in 17 matches during IPL 2021. Despite his impressive performance, the franchise did not retain the young batter.

KKR, instead, went for Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer.

Will KKR look to purchase Shubman Gill at IPL auction 2022?

While KKR did not retain Gill ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, we look at three reasons why the franchise might seriously consider buying him back.

#1 His pairing with Venkatesh Iyer was a hit

Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gill struggled in the first half of IPL 2021. However, he was a completely different player in the UAE leg.

One of the major factors behind KKR’s renaissance in the second half of IPL 2021 was Gill’s explosive pairing with Venkatesh Iyer. The presence of Iyer bolstered Gill as he played freely and expressed himself.

As an opening duo, Gill and Iyer proved rather dangerous for opponents. They gave the team some very good starts as the tournament approached the business end.

Naji 🇮🇳 @Naji_Gill_77



28 (17) 164 Strike Rate

30 (20) 150 Strike Rate

29 (18) 161 Strike Rate



Gill scored consecutive half-century in matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as KKR sealed their playoff berth.

Gill scored consecutive half-century in matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as KKR sealed their playoff berth.

He contributed 46 in Qualifier 2 and 51 in the final, adding 96 and 91 respectively with Iyer. KKR would be keen to have their hit opening pair back together for IPL 2022 as well.

#2 His consistency at the top of the order

Shubman Gill has 10 IPL fifties in 58 matches. Pic: IPLT20.COM

Gill’s strike rate may be a worry at times but he has displayed an amazing level of consistency over the last two seasons. If you take a glance at his performance in the IPL, he scored 440 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.84 in IPL 2020.

In IPL 2021, he hit 478 runs while averaging 28.11. During both seasons, he crossed the half-century mark thrice.

In his overall IPL career, Gill has notched up 10 fifties in 58 matches, which is quite an impressive conversion rate. There is no doubt that the 22-year-old is one of the most promising all-format players in Indian cricket at the moment.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



talks us through his phenomenal run of form. Read more ⤵️



#KKR #AmiKKR #CricketTwitter



kkr.in/news/playing-a… #EXCLUSIVE - 🗣️ "It's KKR's trust that has inspired me to go out there & be the fearless cricketer that I have always been." @ivenkyiyer2512 talks us through his phenomenal run of form. Read more ⤵️ #EXCLUSIVE - 🗣️ "It's KKR's trust that has inspired me to go out there & be the fearless cricketer that I have always been."@ivenkyiyer2512 talks us through his phenomenal run of form. Read more ⤵️#KKR #AmiKKR #CricketTwitterkkr.in/news/playing-a…

There were plenty of reports ahead of the official retention list announcement that claimed Gill was among the players KKR were keen to keep with the franchise.

There is thus a decent chance of Kolkata looking to buy Gill back at the mega auction.

#3 He can be used as a floater

Shubman Gill batting during the IPL 2021 final. Pic: IPLT20.COM

In case, KKR purchase Gill at the auction again, they will definitely make him open with Iyer. The franchise will then hope that the duo fire once more.

However, just in case things don’t work out, the think-tank can even explore the option of using Gill in the middle order.

While the attractive right-hand batter is predominantly an opener, he has all the strokes in the book to bat anywhere in the batting order, except in the death overs.

So that is an additional option KKR have with Gill in the squad. They can shuffle the batting order if the need arises and utilize him as a floater.

