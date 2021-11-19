IPL Auction 2022: 3 reasons why KL Rahul should captain RCB 

IPL Auction 2022 is still miles away. However, rumors are buzzing that Karnataka batter KL Rahul will be looked at by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Virat Kohli's successor.

Virat stepped down from the RCB captaincy after last season. The franchise is now on the lookout for a new captain.

Although nothing on that front is confirmed at the moment. For those who can call it wishful thinking, it is perhaps not a bad idea to bag Rahul in the IPL Auctions 2022. This is in case he decides to move on from the Punjab Kings.

Bangalore are looking at a potential skipper who could lead them to win their first IPL trophy.

For the position, Rahul's record is definitely worth looking into. Ahead of the all-important IPL Auction 2022, we take a look at three reasons why KL Rahul can lead RCB.

#1 A solid and worthwhile buy in the IPL Auction 2022 and a player for the future

Rahul has been a part of three IPL franchises in his career — the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. With his third team, Rahul has even been the captain and comes in with some experience on his CV.

Having been part of the franchise previously, his chemistry with the senior players who have been his India mates will make the transition easy. It will come as a solid addition to the side.

#2 Ability to lead with the bat

In two seasons as captain for the Punjab Kings, KL Rahul has been their star batter. He amassed 670 and 626 runs in 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively. This makes him a worthy heir to Kohli, who himself has an impeccable record of leading with the bat.

Captaincy seems to bring out the best in the opening wicketkeeper bat. That makes for a key reason to come into the Bangalore setup.

#3 One for the future

Virat Kohli was bagged by the RCB ahead of the IPL 2008 Auction. He has gone on to become their most decorated and star player since.

Rahul could go a long way with ample cricket left in him. He could be groomed as the franchise's face for the future if he is picked up at the IPL Auction 2022.

What are your thoughts on KL Rahul as RCB's skipper if the franchise bids heavily for him at IPL Auction 2022?

Edited by Aditya Singh